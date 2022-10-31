ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, OR

kezi.com

Lane County to livestream ballot processing

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials have set up a YouTube livestream where residents can watch ballots being processed. The Lane County clerk says the livestream is an effort to increase transparency and educate voters on the mail-in ballot process. Officials say they’ve created an eight-step ballot processing guide that includes a description of each step, as well as a tentative schedule of events. On the Lane County Elections website, residents can check the tentative schedule of events, review the steps, and click on the YouTube link to observe the whole process.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Local food bank prepares for holiday season as inflation takes its toll

EUGENE, Ore. -- With inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks, there are some concerns among nonprofits as holiday season approaches. Inflation has impacted the price of nearly everything, including local non-profit food bank Food for Lane County. Officials at Food for Lane County are keeping a close eye on their inventory to make sure they can supply the expected demand, and say that more donations are always welcome. Despite the oncoming holidays, development director Sally Dougherty says they don’t typically focus on holiday foods because it’s not very cost effective, and because hunger is a year-round issue. The impact doesn’t end there, however.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

ODOT making improvements to south Corvallis roadway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing efforts to improve the visibility of pedestrians on Highway 99 south of the Willamette River. Officials at ODOT say the department has long known Highway 99 in Corvallis to be a complicated area that can be unsafe for pedestrians. ODOT says they are currently working on improvements to the mid-block crossing near southeast Chapman Place. These improvements include a new light pole with a more efficient LED bulb and new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment

Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment. Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision

Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
MONROE, OR
kezi.com

OSU receives funds to study effect of climate change on Dungeness crab

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Oregon State University and its research partners have been awarded $4.2 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of climate change on an important Oregon species. Researchers say they will focus on Dungeness crab, a staple of the Oregon fishing economy, and...
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Longtime Philomath doctors recall opening of clinic in 1977

In the fall of 1977, a couple of 30-year-old doctors in a new town with a small staff that included a nurse, radiology/lab technician and a receptionist, opened a health-care clinic in a just-constructed building on Applegate Street. Those two doctors — David Cutsforth and David Grube — had a...
PHILOMATH, OR

