Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Lane County to livestream ballot processing
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials have set up a YouTube livestream where residents can watch ballots being processed. The Lane County clerk says the livestream is an effort to increase transparency and educate voters on the mail-in ballot process. Officials say they’ve created an eight-step ballot processing guide that includes a description of each step, as well as a tentative schedule of events. On the Lane County Elections website, residents can check the tentative schedule of events, review the steps, and click on the YouTube link to observe the whole process.
kezi.com
Common illnesses return alongside in-person classes; expert weighs in
EUGENE, Ore. -- Autumn is coming to an end, and with the winter months coming up there has been a surge in sickness lately, with flu-like symptoms cropping up in kids and schools. As a result of the return of in-person classes, the likelihood of getting sick has increased, and...
kezi.com
Local food bank prepares for holiday season as inflation takes its toll
EUGENE, Ore. -- With inflation forcing more families to rely on food banks, there are some concerns among nonprofits as holiday season approaches. Inflation has impacted the price of nearly everything, including local non-profit food bank Food for Lane County. Officials at Food for Lane County are keeping a close eye on their inventory to make sure they can supply the expected demand, and say that more donations are always welcome. Despite the oncoming holidays, development director Sally Dougherty says they don’t typically focus on holiday foods because it’s not very cost effective, and because hunger is a year-round issue. The impact doesn’t end there, however.
kezi.com
ODOT making improvements to south Corvallis roadway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing efforts to improve the visibility of pedestrians on Highway 99 south of the Willamette River. Officials at ODOT say the department has long known Highway 99 in Corvallis to be a complicated area that can be unsafe for pedestrians. ODOT says they are currently working on improvements to the mid-block crossing near southeast Chapman Place. These improvements include a new light pole with a more efficient LED bulb and new advanced warning signs for the mid-block crossing.
klcc.org
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment
Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
Oregon Receives $35.5 Million For Rural Broadband
Two Oregon internet providers will use $35.5 million to expand rural broadband.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
kezi.com
Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment. Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
klcc.org
Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change
After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
kezi.com
OSU receives funds to study effect of climate change on Dungeness crab
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Oregon State University and its research partners have been awarded $4.2 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of climate change on an important Oregon species. Researchers say they will focus on Dungeness crab, a staple of the Oregon fishing economy, and...
kezi.com
Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious...
philomathnews.com
Longtime Philomath doctors recall opening of clinic in 1977
In the fall of 1977, a couple of 30-year-old doctors in a new town with a small staff that included a nurse, radiology/lab technician and a receptionist, opened a health-care clinic in a just-constructed building on Applegate Street. Those two doctors — David Cutsforth and David Grube — had a...
Comments / 0