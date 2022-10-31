ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum vaquero show kicks off Nov. 11

The 38th annual Vaquero Show and Sale will circle back at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Nov. 11-13 to once again celebrate the vaquero spirit and the way of life. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
visitventuraca.com

7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura

In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
VENTURA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park

Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival returns mid-November

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” will return after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center. The festival will feature more than 20 local artists. “We carefully curate our...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

