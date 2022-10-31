Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
Woods Humane Society waives fees for senior pets for November
In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet month, the Woods Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all senior pets ages seven and up for the month of November.
syvnews.com
Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers. The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa. 'Memories of Mountain Drive'. A bohemian community of artists and free spirits...
syvnews.com
About Town: Karen Ortiz named director of development of Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association
Ortiz named director of development for Alzheimer’s association. The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a...
syvnews.com
Prescribed training burn planned this month, or in December, near Los Olivos
A prescribed burn is planned for training purposes at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos, between November and mid-December, Santa Barbara County Fire announced Tuesday. Once the burn day has been selected and a media advisory is issued, approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned over one to two days, officials said.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
syvnews.com
38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum vaquero show kicks off Nov. 11
The 38th annual Vaquero Show and Sale will circle back at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Nov. 11-13 to once again celebrate the vaquero spirit and the way of life. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Monarch butterfly population rebounds in SLO County. Here’s how many are in Pismo Beach
Although it’s still very early in the season, the counts look good, one monarch expert said.
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
syvnews.com
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign. The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the...
Coastal View
Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival returns mid-November
The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” will return after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center. The festival will feature more than 20 local artists. “We carefully curate our...
Upcoming Santa Maria fair housing workshops
Santa Maria is holding workshops and open discussions on fair housing to inform the development of programs and actions for the housing element update.
