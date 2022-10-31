ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck

A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL
WESH

Hurricane Martin expected to turn north

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Martin was racing north-northeastward Thursday morning. The storm was located 765 miles northwest of the Azores and 730 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Martin had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northeast at 48 mph. "A turn toward the north at...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Residents in Oviedo's Lake Hayes area oppose new development

OVIEDO, Fla. - More than a dozen residents came to Seminole County's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday night to voice their disapproval of a possible new development of 91 homes in an Oviedo neighborhood. DLC Paddock Way wants to rezone 35 acres at the end of Lake Hayes...
OVIEDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21

A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

W.G. commission moves forward with water ordinance

The city of Winter Garden discussed the first reading of a series of ordinances regarding the annexation, land use designation and rezoning of a property at the commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 27. The ordinances pertain to 0.78 acres located at 958 Tildenville School Road, west of Tildenville School Road, east...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lisa weakens to tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lisa weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved further inland. The storm was located 90 miles southwest of Ciudad Del Carmen. Lisa had winds of 30 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. "A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest with a...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

It’s a Party: Mosquitoes breeding in Ian aftermath￼

Orange County has teamed up with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to hand out free mosquito traps to local residents. Hurricane Ian left behind a wake of chaos as it passed through the state, including tens of thousands of acres of flooded land. The standing water is the perfect, sexy environment, for mosquitoes to get together and do their thing, and Orange County has seen a massive influx in the insects since the storm – which is a problem as mosquitoes can carry diseases that are harmful to humans and wildlife, including West Nile virus, Dengue Fever, Zika, and more.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
bungalower

Bungalower’s Top 11 Weekend Event Picks for November 4-6

Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy