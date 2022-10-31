Orange County has teamed up with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to hand out free mosquito traps to local residents. Hurricane Ian left behind a wake of chaos as it passed through the state, including tens of thousands of acres of flooded land. The standing water is the perfect, sexy environment, for mosquitoes to get together and do their thing, and Orange County has seen a massive influx in the insects since the storm – which is a problem as mosquitoes can carry diseases that are harmful to humans and wildlife, including West Nile virus, Dengue Fever, Zika, and more.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO