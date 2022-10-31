Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apopka residents fed up with flooding that’s soaked their neighborhood for 2 months
APOPKA, Fla. — People have had enough of the standing water that has soaked an Apopka neighborhood for two months. The city of Apopka initially said the solution to the problem was to wait for the water to evaporate, but two months later and the water soaking Clear Lake Estates is now covered in what looks like algae.
Alert issued for blue-green algae in 3 Orange County lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials have issued an alert for the presence of blue-green algae in three Orange County lakes. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued health cautions on Thursday for Lake Pearl (southern shore), Lake Copeland (southeast corner), and Starke Lake (boat ramp). >>>...
Bay News 9
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Hurricane Martin expected to turn north
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Martin was racing north-northeastward Thursday morning. The storm was located 765 miles northwest of the Azores and 730 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Martin had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northeast at 48 mph. "A turn toward the north at...
City of Orlando seeks to close 1.6-mile gap in Downtown Loop project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will work with city contractors to close a 1.6-mile gap to pave the way for the Downtown Loop project. The gap is located along East Anderson Street, from Summerlin Avenue to Lake Underhill Road. The project will provide residents with an easy...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Oviedo's Lake Hayes area oppose new development
OVIEDO, Fla. - More than a dozen residents came to Seminole County's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday night to voice their disapproval of a possible new development of 91 homes in an Oviedo neighborhood. DLC Paddock Way wants to rezone 35 acres at the end of Lake Hayes...
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
orangeobserver.com
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
orangeobserver.com
W.G. commission moves forward with water ordinance
The city of Winter Garden discussed the first reading of a series of ordinances regarding the annexation, land use designation and rezoning of a property at the commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 27. The ordinances pertain to 0.78 acres located at 958 Tildenville School Road, west of Tildenville School Road, east...
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
WESH
Lisa weakens to tropical depression
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lisa weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved further inland. The storm was located 90 miles southwest of Ciudad Del Carmen. Lisa had winds of 30 mph and was moving west at 12 mph. "A turn toward the west-northwest and northwest with a...
bungalower
It’s a Party: Mosquitoes breeding in Ian aftermath￼
Orange County has teamed up with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences to hand out free mosquito traps to local residents. Hurricane Ian left behind a wake of chaos as it passed through the state, including tens of thousands of acres of flooded land. The standing water is the perfect, sexy environment, for mosquitoes to get together and do their thing, and Orange County has seen a massive influx in the insects since the storm – which is a problem as mosquitoes can carry diseases that are harmful to humans and wildlife, including West Nile virus, Dengue Fever, Zika, and more.
click orlando
Forecasting Change: Here’s how much the temperature could rise in Orlando without changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – November is off to a hot start, This week we have already hit 90 for a daytime high. That high on Wednesday was nine degrees above normal for this time of year. This October, Orlando was warmer than normal and drier than normal. The average temperature...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
bungalower
Bungalower’s Top 11 Weekend Event Picks for November 4-6
Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
