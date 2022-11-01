Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
TTD - Free Report) closed at $49.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike
The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com
Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Zacks.com
Breaking Down PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
PYPL - Free Report) still trading 65% off its highs, it is another tech stock investors will be closely eying when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 3. Despite being one of the largest online payment solution providers, the stock has been far from immune to challenges in the economy.
Zacks.com
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Retail and Wholesale
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
CCL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this cruise operator have returned +17% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know
BA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this airplane builder have returned +11.6%, compared...
Zacks.com
SLR Investment (SLRC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
SLR Investment (. SLRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DASH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Momentive (MNTV) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
MNTV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
DOCS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
PSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
Accuray's (ARAY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
ARAY - Free Report) reported a loss of 6 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago period loss of a penny per share. We had projected the loss per share to be at a break-even level. Revenues in...
Zacks.com
Why Tripadvisor (TRIP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
TRIP - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Tripadvisor is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for TRIP in this report.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)?
FTXG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Zacks.com
Quanta (PWR) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Updates View
PWR - Free Report) reported impressive results for third-quarter 2022. Adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased impressively on a year-over-year basis reflecting the benefits of portfolio strategy and strategic capital deployment. Notably, earnings beat the consensus mark in the trailing 10 quarters, whereas revenues surpassed...
Comments / 0