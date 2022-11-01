Read full article on original website
Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November
A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Unique Little Rock shop supplies gifts made by disabled Arkansans
One-of-a-kind gifts available in-store, and now online. The Blue Umbrella opened its storefront back in 2019 but launched its website on Monday.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Little Rock restaurants take home top honors at the World Cheese Dip Championship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Little Rock restaurants took home the top honors during the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship on Sunday. Coming in at first place with the judges was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos located in the SoMa district. Chef Alicia Watson's Vito and Vera was crowned...
Homeowners in Little Rock’s Central High Historic District could lose designation and funds
People who live and develop in the Central High Historic District in Little Rock fear the neighborhood could lose its status and perks if the city does not make the area more attractive for investment.
Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor
Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful sunny weather today; rain and thunderstorms return Friday night
Little Rock will warm up to 78° with a sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the 80s Thursday and Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night and early Saturday morning with a strong cold front moving through the state. 1-2″ of rain is anticipated. It will be another much needed and appreciated rain to help alleviate the drought across the state.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
The Supernatural State – Malco Theater
There's something unique around every corner in Hot Springs, from national parks to historic bars and bathhouses.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
