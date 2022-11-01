ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November

A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
invitingarkansas.com

UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Arkansas Advocate

Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor

Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful sunny weather today; rain and thunderstorms return Friday night

Little Rock will warm up to 78° with a sunny sky. Temperatures will reach the 80s Thursday and Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night and early Saturday morning with a strong cold front moving through the state. 1-2″ of rain is anticipated. It will be another much needed and appreciated rain to help alleviate the drought across the state.
