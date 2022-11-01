ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

KATU.com

Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder

SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a rollover and a vehicle on fire on Northeast 82nd Avenue. One person was critically injured and another was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks

The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail

The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
SALEM, OR

