Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder
SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 38 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
CCSO: Man arrested after truck found driving on rim, throwing sparks
A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving a truck recklessly, including on a rim, and resisting arrest in Clark County, Wash, officials said.
KATU.com
Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp
SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
Wanted man arrested after fatal shooting in Salem’s Geer Park
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
kptv.com
2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a rollover and a vehicle on fire on Northeast 82nd Avenue. One person was critically injured and another was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
KATU.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
Teens among accused shoplifters caught in Washington Square Mall blitz
More than a dozen people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested Wednesday during a shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall.
KATU.com
13 arrested in Washington Sqaure Mall shoplifting blitz, $8,000 in merch recovered
TIGARD, Ore. — Over $8000 in stolen merchandise, 80 blue M30 pills (likely containing fentanyl), evidence of identity theft, and more was recovered in a successful shoplifting blitz that resulted in 13 arrests. The effort was held at stores in the Washington Square Mall area Wednesday, coordinated in a...
53-year-old man identified as North Portland shooting victim
Officials on Tuesday identified the victim in a North Portland shooting that happened a week prior.
KATU.com
Crash closes Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — First responders closed Highway 47 late Thursday morning after a serious injury crash north of Forest Grove. Forest Grove Fire reported the crash at about 11:45 a.m. along the highway north of the Northwest Kemper Road intersection. There was no initial word on how many...
Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks
The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
'Large quantities' of fentanyl retrieved from suspect's underpants in Clark County arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of fentanyl from a suspect that had hidden the illicit drug in his underpants on Sunday night. Deputy M. Gonzalez was on a routine patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen car parked at...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail
The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KATU.com
Portland Fire and Gresham Fire put out two overnight fires, rescue dog from burning home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Gresham Fire crews responded to two back-to-back fires that happened overnight. According to the Portland Fire Department, the first fire occurred around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday night in the Rockwood Neighborhood, in the 16000 Block of Northeast Taylor in Gresham. Crews noticed smoke coming from...
Comments / 0