Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas

Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
Eater

The Parlour Is Now Serving Boozy Brunch With a Drive-Thru Downtown

The Parlour is now open in the Las Vegas Arts District and serving boozy brunch and coffee, both in a renovated interior and drive-thru. It’s the sixth restaurant to open in the space at 616 E. Carson Ave. Suite #140, near 7th Street. The restaurant, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual breakfast spot is home to chicken and waffles, salmon burgers, and sweet crepes for downtown early birds ahead of its November 5 grand opening.
vegas24seven.com

Thanksgiving Dinners and Feasts at Palms Casino Resort

HERE TO EAT (AND PLAY)!. Four Restaurants. Four Thanksgiving Feasts. Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café. With the smell of pumpkin spice filling the air, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, the restaurants at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas have this annual feast covered from the traditional turkey and all the delicious side dishes. Known for their culinary excellence and diverse offerings, Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café have all created delectable Thanksgiving feasts that will provide one-of-a-kind holiday dining options in three unique settings.
Las Vegas Weekly

Downtown Summerlin’s new Bagel Nook has something for everyone

Glimpse the offerings inside the new Bagel Nook eatery at Downtown Summerlin (near Capriotti’s at the southern end of the complex) and it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Wildly colorful creations like the Fruity Pebble Overload ($9), a cereal-studded bagel with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries, or the seasonal pumpkin bagel—which looks more like a pumpkin than a bagel—could lead to premature or dismissive opinions.
963kklz.com

6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili

It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
Eater

After Two Years as a Pop-Up, Yukon Pizza Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar

After operating out of the Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, Yukon Pizza is getting its very own brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. Later this month, the beloved pizza spot will host a grand opening for its shop in the Huntridge shopping center, near a Roberto’s Taco Shop, a Capriotti’s, and WingStop.
whatnowvegas.com

Former Food Truck Sista Kim’s Kitchen to Open First Brick-and-Mortar

The Historic Commercial Center District will soon be home to the first brick-and-mortar location of favorite local food truck Sista Kim’s Kitchen. As a food truck, Sista Kim’s offered a soul food menu that features Po Bois (with shrimp, fish, or both), the fan-favorite Loaded Fries, and a selection of burgers, plus chicken wings and chicken strips with choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan, or the brand’s signature Sweet Heat.
Eater

The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas

With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Las Vegas

If you are looking for a place to stay in Las Vegas, consider booking an Airbnbs in Las Vegas. These rentals are a great option for large groups and families. Some offer large outdoor spaces and pools. Some also offer fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities. Guests can also bring...
Las Vegas Weekly

Hide and seek: Touring Las Vegas’ coolest secret spaces

Nearly everything about Las Vegas is obvious. Our casinos can tell you what they are from several blocks away—big castle, big observation needle, big volcano. Our neon signage is less like general directions and more like covert commands from the id: “cocktails,” “gaming,” “weddings.” The lights of the Strip are observable from space. Las Vegas is about being seen through big windows, all about welcoming guests through giant open doors.
963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
963kklz.com

How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight

Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
