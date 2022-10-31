Read full article on original website
whatnowvegas.com
Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs Bringing Pressure Fried Chicken to Vegas
Skye Canyon Marketplace will soon be home to Two Sisters Broasted Chicken & Ribs, the first restaurant in Las Vegas to offer pressure-fried chicken, a poultry preparation most popular in the Midwest. The restaurant has begun construction and is still a few months away from opening at 9750 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, in suite 130.
Eater
The Parlour Is Now Serving Boozy Brunch With a Drive-Thru Downtown
The Parlour is now open in the Las Vegas Arts District and serving boozy brunch and coffee, both in a renovated interior and drive-thru. It’s the sixth restaurant to open in the space at 616 E. Carson Ave. Suite #140, near 7th Street. The restaurant, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual breakfast spot is home to chicken and waffles, salmon burgers, and sweet crepes for downtown early birds ahead of its November 5 grand opening.
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving Dinners and Feasts at Palms Casino Resort
HERE TO EAT (AND PLAY)!. Four Restaurants. Four Thanksgiving Feasts. Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café. With the smell of pumpkin spice filling the air, it’s time to start planning for Thanksgiving dinner, and this year, the restaurants at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas have this annual feast covered from the traditional turkey and all the delicious side dishes. Known for their culinary excellence and diverse offerings, Scotch 80, Mabel’s BBQ, A.Y.C.E Buffet and Serrano Vista Café have all created delectable Thanksgiving feasts that will provide one-of-a-kind holiday dining options in three unique settings.
Las Vegas Weekly
Downtown Summerlin’s new Bagel Nook has something for everyone
Glimpse the offerings inside the new Bagel Nook eatery at Downtown Summerlin (near Capriotti’s at the southern end of the complex) and it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Wildly colorful creations like the Fruity Pebble Overload ($9), a cereal-studded bagel with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries, or the seasonal pumpkin bagel—which looks more like a pumpkin than a bagel—could lead to premature or dismissive opinions.
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
Eater
After Two Years as a Pop-Up, Yukon Pizza Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar
After operating out of the Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, Yukon Pizza is getting its very own brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Las Vegas. Later this month, the beloved pizza spot will host a grand opening for its shop in the Huntridge shopping center, near a Roberto’s Taco Shop, a Capriotti’s, and WingStop.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California. In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for...
whatnowvegas.com
Former Food Truck Sista Kim’s Kitchen to Open First Brick-and-Mortar
The Historic Commercial Center District will soon be home to the first brick-and-mortar location of favorite local food truck Sista Kim’s Kitchen. As a food truck, Sista Kim’s offered a soul food menu that features Po Bois (with shrimp, fish, or both), the fan-favorite Loaded Fries, and a selection of burgers, plus chicken wings and chicken strips with choice of sauce: Hot, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan, or the brand’s signature Sweet Heat.
Glittering Lights holiday experience set to open Nov. 10
Las Vegas' popular holiday lights drive-thru display Glittering Lights will open at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 10 for its 2022-23 season.
Eater
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
New Brooklyn’s Best location open as First Friday arrives
First Friday is just a day away, and Brooklyn's Best Pizza & Pasta is the latest restaurant on the scene near the Arts District.
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas Is Preparing For A Food Truck Restaurant Thanks To Social Media Popularity
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A food truck parked behind a chicken wing restaurant in North Las Vegas is gaining popularity online. It is rapidly expanding as a result of social media. Marcen “Chef Sean” Nelson and his wife, Latrisha “Chef Tririckshaw,” dreamed of bringing a small town in Illinois past Buffalo Wild Wings near Centennial Parkway and 5th The street.
Fox5 KVVU
Tivoli Village to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers for holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tivoli Village says that “for the first time in years,” its European-inspired architecture will be decked out for the holiday season. According to a news release, Tivoli Village will feature festive decorations, including a 40-foot-tall holiday tree and ornaments adorning its fountain, beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
Eater
More Than Two Years Later, Vetri Cucina Is Again Open on the 56th Floor of the Palms
Chef Marc Vetri’s namesake restaurant is again open at the Palms Casino Resort. The Italian restaurant on the 56th floor of the off-Strip casino originally debuted in November of 2018, but closed when the resort shuttered in March of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the 75-seat restaurant with panoramic views of the city is again open.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Las Vegas
If you are looking for a place to stay in Las Vegas, consider booking an Airbnbs in Las Vegas. These rentals are a great option for large groups and families. Some offer large outdoor spaces and pools. Some also offer fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities. Guests can also bring...
Las Vegas Weekly
Hide and seek: Touring Las Vegas’ coolest secret spaces
Nearly everything about Las Vegas is obvious. Our casinos can tell you what they are from several blocks away—big castle, big observation needle, big volcano. Our neon signage is less like general directions and more like covert commands from the id: “cocktails,” “gaming,” “weddings.” The lights of the Strip are observable from space. Las Vegas is about being seen through big windows, all about welcoming guests through giant open doors.
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
963kklz.com
How Will You Hand Out Halloween Candy Tonight
Every year we seem to have the same conversation, how you are going to be handing out Halloween candy to the kids. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up and it’s amazing on how many people have different rules when it comes to handing out the treats!
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
