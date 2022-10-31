Read full article on original website
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
Police: Woman in cop Halloween costume assaulted officer
Officers initiated a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Boardman Poland Road at the intersection of South Avenue after it went through the white stop line and stopped in the middle of the road, blocking the intersection.
North Jackson man accused of stalking, attacking woman in Weathersfield
A North Jackson man is in the Trumbull County Jail on multiple charges, accused of stalking and attacking a woman on multiple occasions.
cleveland19.com
Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
WFMJ.com
Warren, OSP involved in vehicle chase on Route 82
Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Police are currently pursuing a vehicle in a chase on Route 82. According to OSP, the chase is ongoing. There are two OSP cars and one Warren car following a black SUV on Route 82. This is a developing story and we will continue...
Troopers: Sleepy driver caused Austintown crash
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver in an SUV traveling northbound fell asleep at the wheel and went left of center, striking an SUV traveling the opposite direction.
WYTV.com
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home. Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue. Reports said police had been...
Reports: Man caught in stolen car with stolen gun
Aron Toole, 43, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Report: Phone call leads to crash in Girard
It happened Monday at about 7:15 p.m. on the I-80 ramp near State Street. Police responded because an officer in the area heard a loud bang on the ramp and went to check it out.
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
Youngstown man facing robbery, other charges after incident at Liberty Walmart
A Youngstown man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty.
beavercountyradio.com
Group Riding ATV Vehicles Trespass on New Beaver Man’s Property
(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Possum Hollow Road in New Beaver Borough around 6:20 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, for a report of trespassing. Troopers said via release that upon arriving and...
Off-duty cop detains man with loaded AR-15 after fight outside Youngstown bar
Report said an off-duty police officer working security early Wednesday at a South Side bar detained a man at gunpoint who pointed a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at someone.
Man accused of trying to choke Austintown officer
Police were called to the 6800 block of Kirk Road Tuesday night. Police were there because Michael Coffman, 37, was at his home with a woman who filed a protection order against him.
Local women arrested, one accused of threatening to hit, spit on officer
Two Boardman women are in custody after police said one of the women threatened to hit and spit at an officer early Monday morning.
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
WFMJ.com
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
wisr680.com
Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
Local police officer facing charge following domestic dispute
Dakota Mitchell was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to his Howland home for a reported domestic dispute.
