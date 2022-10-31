ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and three men stole at least 10 firearms. Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren, OSP involved in vehicle chase on Route 82

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Police are currently pursuing a vehicle in a chase on Route 82. According to OSP, the chase is ongoing. There are two OSP cars and one Warren car following a black SUV on Route 82. This is a developing story and we will continue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man stabbed twice at South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed twice Wednesday evening at a South Side home. Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue. Reports said police had been...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Reports: Man caught in stolen car with stolen gun

Aron Toole, 43, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Group Riding ATV Vehicles Trespass on New Beaver Man’s Property

(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Possum Hollow Road in New Beaver Borough around 6:20 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, for a report of trespassing. Troopers said via release that upon arriving and...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wisr680.com

Teen Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 422. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 2 p.m. for an accident near the intersection with Route 8 at the Mercer Road overpass. Crews from Butler Township and Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

