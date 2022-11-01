ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor

Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock mayor casts vote amid Freedom of Information Act scandal

Early voting continues through Monday in Arkansas, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cast his early ballot Wednesday at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Dee Brown Library. It comes as legal motions continue being filed in a lawsuit against the city regarding documents...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission

It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November

A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy