Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists

ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Second child dies day after car crashes into Florida canal

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - South Daytona police officers are still trying to find out what exactly caused a crash that killed two children. Detectives said a woman hit a curb, causing her to veer across the street, over a bridge, and into a canal. A memorial now marks the spot where the crash happened.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

LAKE MARY, FL

