Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
click orlando
Police look for similarities between Clermont, Longwood jewelry heists
ORLANDO, Fla. – Detectives in two Florida cities are seeing similarities in two jewelry store robberies this year and are now looking into whether they were connected. The Clermont Police Department confirmed detectives were talking to Longwood police about a robbery that happened last month at Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood.
WESH
Deputies: 22-year-old man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
fox35orlando.com
Second child dies day after car crashes into Florida canal
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - South Daytona police officers are still trying to find out what exactly caused a crash that killed two children. Detectives said a woman hit a curb, causing her to veer across the street, over a bridge, and into a canal. A memorial now marks the spot where the crash happened.
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
fox35orlando.com
2 shot in shooting on Texas Avenue in Orlando, authorities say
Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
click orlando
Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested. Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner shoots, kills man who allegedly tried to steal his birds, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot and killed last week at an Orange County home was allegedly trying to steal the homeowner's birds, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, Oct. 27, deputies responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive, northeast...
fox35orlando.com
After weeks of delays, Florida woman finally receives permit to fix flooded house
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - After waiting weeks, a New Smyrna Beach woman finally received a permit to continue work on her home that was flooded during Hurricane Ian. Like many others, Heidi Lowe had two feet of water in her home after the storm. As soon as she could,...
Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with children inside
A Florida man's been arrested after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his car with two young children inside.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
WFLA
‘I can’t stop crying’: Missing Florida boy found in Canada reunites with mom after 2 months
There was celebration, elation and tears at Miami International Airport Tuesday night as Jorge "JoJo" Morales reunited with his mother.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
fox35orlando.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home
A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds. The man...
Comments / 0