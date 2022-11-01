Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 10 High School Football Rankings: Marquette re-enters Power 25
By Chris Geinosky Week 10 of the Missouri high school football season signified the start of the postseason. Many of the teams ranked in the SBLive Power 25 earned first-round byes and did not play last week. As for the ranked teams that were in action this past week, most of the favorites (aka ...
westkentuckystar.com
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
100.9 The Eagle
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
northwestmoinfo.com
Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law
Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
KSDK
Weather First forecast: Warm again Thursday
Another sunny, warm day Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the mid- to upper-50s on the Missouri side and some 40s on the Illinois side.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there soon, here are four amazing burger spots that you should absolutely try, if you love good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
KSDK
Weather First Dense Fog Alert Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our Illinois counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday. With lingering moisture from the weekend rain, locally dense fog has formed in many areas along and east of the Mississippi River. Visibilities have dropped to or below a quarter mile.
The Most Common Missouri Fast Food Place is Not What You’d Think
If you had to guess, what do you think is the most common fast food restaurant in Missouri? Well, you're wrong. I should say you're probably wrong as the numbers show the most common place in the Show Me State to get food quickly is likely not what you'd guess.
Mayor shows how to vote in Missouri before election day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today. Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It...
Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die
He killed a Kirkwood cop in 2005. Now a grandfather, he's opening up to a journalist for the first time
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Know the winner? $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in St. Charles
A Mega Millions player is $2 million dollars richer after picking up a ticket at the Circle K on Elm Avenue.
Whiskey Rebels showed why they won the 2021 and 2022 All Missouri ‘Best Country Band’ Award
ST. LOUIS – Whiskey Rebels showed why they won the 2021 and 2022 All Missouri “Best Country Band” Award. The group is also fresh off several performances and even an injury suffered during one of the shows. They show us how they plan to keep rocking their country sound.
Comments / 0