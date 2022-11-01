ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant

Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
