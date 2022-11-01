Read full article on original website
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal
The Fortune 500 company has been headquartered in the city since 1890
Businesses, city leaders look to convince Emerson Electric to stay in St. Louis
FERGUSON, Mo. — Businesses and political leaders have plans to convince Emerson Electric to stay in St. Louis after the industrial giant announced it plans to sell its headquarters in Ferguson. Nearly 1300 employees could be impacted by the $14 billion deal to sell the property to the Climate...
Officials say they’re working to convince Emerson to stay in St. Louis
Economic development officials said late Monday they have started working with Emerson Electric to convince it to keep its headquarters in St. Louis after the Ferguson-based industrial giant announced earlier in the day it plans to sell its headquarters and consider sites both in St. Louis and elsewhere for its new home.
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
Concerns over Coldwater Creek contamination affecting property values
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Concerns are growing over whether contamination at Coldwater Creek will impact property values. Also, will realtors have a hard time recruiting people to move into the area?. Some of the factors that can affect your home's value include the size of the property, the...
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work
A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
St. Louis-based appliance parts distributor enters $10B pool market with acquisition
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Marcone, a Creve Coeur-based distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment, said it's entering the $10 billion pool and spa distribution market with an acquisition. The company said it has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Great Plains Supply Inc. and its affiliate Pool...
$1.7B NGA facility takes shape in north St. Louis, remains on schedule and on budget
ST. LOUIS — When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the St. Louis NGA sent crews to process 60,000 drone images a day for information they used to give damage assessments, determine evacuation routes, and support life-saving missions. But this work came just weeks after their own brush with Mother Nature:...
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
Former Edwardsville Resident/Area Building Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bankruptcy Fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS - A former resident of Edwardsville pled guilty on Friday, October 28, 2022, to making a series of false statements during his 2018 bankruptcy case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois. According to court documents, Kevin Kahrig, 49, a former building contractor...
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
Stolen Kia leads to gunfire outside St. Louis gas station, two teens shot
ST. LOUIS – Two teens accused of stealing a woman’s Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station. The shooting unfolded around 3 p.m. Monday outside the BP gas station in the 6000 block of W. Florissant Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood.
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant
Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
