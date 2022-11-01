Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
Kearney Hub
Dormans receive Kearney Sertoma honor for yard
KEARNEY — Jim and Doris Dorman enjoy retreating to the relaxed setting of their backyard. The shade, tall fence and patio awning, along with plantings of assorted perennials, annuals and trees, create a feeling of privacy and a restful atmosphere for entertaining guests or just spending time together. Jim...
Kearney Hub
Volunteers needed for Christmas at Pioneer Village in Minden
MINDEN — Pioneer Village is seeking volunteers to participate in its “Christmas Is Coming to the Prairie” celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec 10. Volunteers will dress in 1860s-era costumes for the following characters:. Santa Claus. Popcorn maker. Pony Express Station manager. Sod...
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
KSNB Local4
Big Idea Hastings winners aspire to start bike company
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings has a big idea coming to the area and it may have a familiar look. Tess and Dusty Perry received the grand prize at Big Idea Hastings for their pitch “Joyride Pedal Company.”. “Joyride Peddle Company is a 14-passenger group peddle bike,” said Big...
Kearney Hub
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KSNB Local4
New Grand Island wedding Venue 'Boulder Flatts'
Angie Rose Health Coach show us the different services they offer, from fitness to cryotherapy and more. Election day is fast approaching, and two write-in candidates in Grand Island could shake up the Grand Island Public School’s Board of Education.
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
Kearney Hub
Crossroads Mission Avenue will open facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Thursday that will begin its expansion to its fourth city in central Nebraska. An unoccupied building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024. Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.
doniphanherald.com
Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal
Do ghosts and spirits really haunt this earth? Kyle and Janell Brown are no longer sure. Last March, they turned their 150-year-old farmhouse on 28th Road into an Airbnb. This month, they created Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a haunted farm experience, on the property, but two summer guests say ghostly spirits have been flitting freely around the place long before October.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege sculpture dedication ceremony planned for Veterans Day
HOLDREGE — A new bronze sculpture will be dedicated at a Veterans Day ceremony at Holdrege’s Veterans Memorial Park. The 10 a.m. ceremony on Nov. 11 will include recognition of George and Mark Lundeen, creators of the new sculpture. New granite benches and new veterans’ names added to the monument in the past year will also be dedicated. The Holdrege American Legion will lead a Presentation of Colors, and a rifle salute is planned. Speakers will include Maj. Mark Kraus IV, Veterans Memorial Committee co-chair; Mayor Doug Young; and co-chair Ron Tillery.
knopnews2.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
WOWT
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Kearney Hub
Michael Winslow to perform in Blue Hill, Cozad
COZAD — Michael Winslow sounds like — everything. The comedian and sound effects master utilizes audio effects that are made entirely with his voice. Audiences might recall a memorable performance by Winslow imitating “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, using his voice to create an overamplified guitar. He also achieved fame with a performance as a radar operator in Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy, “Space Balls,” where he created all the sounds his radar equipment could possibly make. Before his screen “jammed” with real strawberry jam.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested for outstanding warrants, firearm possession
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man today in Lexington for outstanding warrants and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for November 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Kearney Hub
Crusaders ride rocket-launching start to beat Kearney Catholic at State
LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner had a number of ways to describe her team’s start at the Nebraska High School State Volleyball Tournament. “Horrific. Surprising. Stunning. It wasn’t the start I expected, that’s for sure,” Conner said. Before most fans got comfortable in...
