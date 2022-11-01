Read full article on original website
invitingarkansas.com
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor
Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock asks court to add Think Rubix to FOIA lawsuit
The City of Little Rock has asked a court to add the event promoter behind the canceled LITFest event to a lawsuit the city is facing.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Unique Little Rock shop supplies gifts made by disabled Arkansans
One-of-a-kind gifts available in-store, and now online. The Blue Umbrella opened its storefront back in 2019 but launched its website on Monday.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
Pulaski County prosecutor walks back statement on Little Rock City Hall investigation
The Pulaski County prosecutor said Wednesday that he misspoke after Tuesday’s statement that he was opening an investigation into Little Rock City Hall.
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton set to host Woman’s Right Summit at Clinton library Dec. 1-2
Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton will convene an event at the Clinton Library in early December.
Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
NAACP calls comment by Pulaski Co. prosecutor ‘politically motivated’
A day after the prosecutor in Pulaski County said he misspoke about launching an investigation into Little Rock City Hall and its handling of public record requests, the NAACP announced it wants to sit down and meet with him.
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
Lake Catherine State Park to temporarily close for maintenance
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Catherine State Park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities for planned maintenance and repairs from December 1, 2022, through March 18, 2023. Crews will be performing needed maintenance, including repairs and replacement of the inground sewer infrastructure. According to Stacy Hurst, secretary...
KATV
Little Rock restaurants take home top honors at the World Cheese Dip Championship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Little Rock restaurants took home the top honors during the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship on Sunday. Coming in at first place with the judges was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos located in the SoMa district. Chef Alicia Watson's Vito and Vera was crowned...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
