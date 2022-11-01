ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

invitingarkansas.com

UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Arkansas Advocate

Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor

Retired auto dealer Steve Landers Sr. has raised almost $1 million in campaign contributions in the race for Little Rock mayor, more than doubling incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ‘s $403,604 total, according to campaign finance disclosure reports filed Tuesday (Nov. 1). Landers’ campaign contributions include a $400,000 loan to himself. All four candidates in […] The post Landers outspends Scott by about $250K in race for Little Rock mayor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
THV11

Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
THV11

Lake Catherine State Park to temporarily close for maintenance

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Catherine State Park will be temporarily closed to all recreational activities for planned maintenance and repairs from December 1, 2022, through March 18, 2023. Crews will be performing needed maintenance, including repairs and replacement of the inground sewer infrastructure. According to Stacy Hurst, secretary...
