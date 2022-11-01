Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
TTD - Free Report) closed at $49.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike
The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Why Tripadvisor (TRIP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
TRIP - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Tripadvisor is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for TRIP in this report.
Zacks.com
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Retail and Wholesale
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BKNG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. Further, the figure increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $6.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.91 billion. The top line improved 29% year...
Zacks.com
Breaking Down PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
PYPL - Free Report) still trading 65% off its highs, it is another tech stock investors will be closely eying when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 3. Despite being one of the largest online payment solution providers, the stock has been far from immune to challenges in the economy.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)?
FTXG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Zacks.com
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
CCL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this cruise operator have returned +17% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in iRobot (IRBT) Stock Now
IRBT - Free Report) is benefiting from its diversified product portfolio. Its innovation capabilities are also beneficial. These include the enhanced version of the Genius Home Intelligence platform, iRobot H1 handheld vacuum and Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. iRobot introduced Genius 4.0 Home Intelligence and launched a version of its U.K. website in March 2022. Its investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be useful in the near term.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
DOCS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
ITB - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they...
Zacks.com
Momentive (MNTV) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
MNTV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q3 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 12.8% downward in the past 60 days. GNK, however, has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its bottom line having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 3.8%.
Zacks.com
Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Host Hotels (HST) Q3 FFO Lag Estimates
HST - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Comments / 0