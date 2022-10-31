Gwen Stefani feared her “life was over” after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer split from the Bush frontman – the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo – in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow ‘The Voice’ coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a “miracle”.

21 HOURS AGO