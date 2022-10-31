Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Julie Bowen fell in love with gay woman who didn’t like her ‘in that way’
Julie Bowen fell in love with a gay woman who didn’t like her “in that way”. Opening up about her sexuality, the mum-of-three ‘Modern Family’ actress, 52, added she identifies as straight despite being once interested in a female. She told Becca Tilley, 34, on...
KXLY
Gwen Stefani feared life was over
Gwen Stefani feared her “life was over” after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer split from the Bush frontman – the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo – in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow ‘The Voice’ coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a “miracle”.
Comments / 0