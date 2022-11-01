Panerai injects a poetic dimension into the Luminor Due collection with the debut of a moon phase. Long has man been fascinated with Earth’s only natural satellite, captivated by its dreamy glow reflected from the Sun. Traditionally observed as a symbol of reflection, a source of spiritual power and a catalyst for heightened emotions, the Moon, along with the Sun, has also been discovered to have gravitational influence on Earth’s tides, with spring tides occurring twice every month, around the time of a new moon and a full moon.

1 DAY AGO