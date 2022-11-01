Read full article on original website
prestigeonline.com
New in: Luxury skincare, fragrances and makeup for November
Our top picks of the latest skincare in November 2022 features refreshed makeup icons, an Australian fragrance brand and balms with the pigment of lipsticks. Dior introduces the updated Rouge Dior Forever. The refreshed icon features a bullet-style tip with a formula that promises 16 hours of wear with no transfer. Now, it features double the dosage of red peony extract for better lip hydration. The lipsticks come in 18 shades – four of which are iconic colours like 999 Forever Dior.
prestigeonline.com
Festive Perfumes and Candles to Get Into the Holiday Spirit
It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas! With the bevvy of new releases perfuming our air with spicy, warming cinnamons and fresh pines, it’s not even December yet but it sure feels like it. Shop the latest holiday fragrances, diffusers, and candles below. Acqua di Parma Holiday...
prestigeonline.com
Panerai’s Luminor Due collection debuts a Moon Phase
Panerai injects a poetic dimension into the Luminor Due collection with the debut of a moon phase. Long has man been fascinated with Earth’s only natural satellite, captivated by its dreamy glow reflected from the Sun. Traditionally observed as a symbol of reflection, a source of spiritual power and a catalyst for heightened emotions, the Moon, along with the Sun, has also been discovered to have gravitational influence on Earth’s tides, with spring tides occurring twice every month, around the time of a new moon and a full moon.
prestigeonline.com
Loujain Adada: Everything to know about Dubai Bling’s star
As the second richest cast member of Dubai Bling, the stunning Loujain Adada is making heads turn with her glamorous looks and fabulous lifestyle. If you are a fan of Netflix’s Bling Empire, it is hard to miss out on the Middle Eastern edition of the hit reality TV show — Dubai Bling. Starring some of Dubai’s richest and most elite socialites, models, business tycoons and influencers, the show perfectly adds extra oomph to the entire franchise.
prestigeonline.com
BMW The 8 x JEFF KOONS arrives at Museum Macan
One of the most highly-anticipated limited-edition BMWs has landed in Indonesia, and bidding for the exclusive car has begun…. Earlier this year, BMW unveiled its collaborative project with American artist Jeff Koons. Fast forward to today, and 99 of these exclusive, limited-edition M850i xDrive Gran Coup bearing Koons’ design has been created. Each of these cars incorporates elements from pop art as well as geometric patterns that blend perfectly with the lines and contours of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.
prestigeonline.com
The Burberry x Minecraft Collaboration is coming to Thailand
In yet another instance of a partnership between a luxury brand and a video game, Burberry is releasing a limited edition collection as well as a game with Minecraft, the famous sandbox game. British luxury fashion house Burberry has jumped into the fray of video game collaborations, this time with...
prestigeonline.com
The best luxury malls in KL for retail therapy
Not only is Malaysia a wonderful treasure trove filled with nature’s bounty and thrilling experiences — the nation is also every shopper’s paradise. Malls in KL are sprawling, and thanks to their ample sizes, they are home to some of the top global brands. Whether you are...
prestigeonline.com
Sirus Tanya Unveils Its 2022 High Jewellery Collection
Sirus Tanya, founded by Creative Director, Sirus Tanyawattanakul, has been refining its approach to crafting high jewellery for over a decade. On October 27, the brand unveiled ‘The New High Jewellery Collection 2022,’ a collection of 40 pieces boasting feminine charm, each inspired by the beauty that exists in the world around us.
prestigeonline.com
M·A·C Launches ‘Bubbles & Bows’ Gift Kits Just in Time for the Holidays
M·A·C Launches ‘Bubbles & Bows’ Gift Kits Just in Time for the Holidays. November marks the segue into the much-anticipated Christmas and New Year holiday season. In anticipation of all the glitzy parties we’re going to attend, M·A·C has launched a new, limited-edition collection of gift kits filled with sparkling shades and playful colours.
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Johnny Depp has joined Rihanna’s new Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show in a brief cameo appearance.Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this capacity.Following recent rumours of Depp’s guest appearance, which alarmed Rihanna fans, The Independent has confirmed his name features in the show’s end credits.The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show is described as a “fashion experience” and will include performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, plus cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara...
