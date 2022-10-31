Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation
MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases.
Biden's ability to reshape U.S. judiciary hangs in balance as election looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's judicial nominees appear nowhere on the ballot in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections but his ability to keep reshaping the federal judiciary hinges on the results of the voting that will determine whether his fellow Democrats keep control of the Senate.
Maricopa County "prepared for anything" on Election Day
Top election officials in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan say they're confident that they're prepared for problems that may arise from people questioning, challenging or delegitimizing the vote-counting process. Driving the news: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates (R) and Georgia Secretary...
Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms
More than 33 million early votes have been cast in the U.S. midterm elections as of Friday, according to the United States Elections Project.
Triangle musicians highlight abortion rights ahead of midterms
Acclaimed Raleigh singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is bringing together a host of other prominent local musicians to sound the alarm bells on the upcoming midterm elections. What's happening: Merritt is organizing a concert at the Cat's Cradle on Sunday in support of abortion rights. She's enlisted performers such as Alice Gerrard, H.C. McEntire, Rissi Palmer and several others to join her.
