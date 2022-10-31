Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blues 5-2 for Fifth Straight Win
Islanders score four second period goals en route to convincing win over Blues. The New York Islanders defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Enterprise Center on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive win. The five-game streak is their first since winning nine straight from Feb. 28-March 14, 2021. Brock...
NHL
'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'
If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing and who they were with when the Flames knocked off the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 7 at the Scotibank Saddledome. Or, when the team turned back the clock and outscored the Oilers 9-6 in a second-round riot.
NHL
Global Series blog: Josh Manson
Avalanche defenseman enjoys sauna, splash in frigid Baltic Sea, 'cool experience' of open practice. Josh Manson is writing a blog for NHL.com while the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are in Finland this week for the 2022 NHL Global Series. The Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL regular-season game at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH) and Saturday.
NHL
An oral history of the Lightning's original storm jerseys
The infamous Storm Jersey has made its return to the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room, but with a little bit of a modern twist. The Bolts will show off their new Reverse Retro jersey for the first time Thursday night in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will wear it five more times throughout the regular season.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
Pastrnak, Bruins top Rangers for seventh straight win
NEW YORK -- David Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season, and the Boston Bruins continued their record-setting start, defeating the New York Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday for their seventh straight win and 10th in 11 games. Boston's 20 points and 10 wins are the...
NHL
Islanders hold off Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in their fourth straight win, 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Anders Lee also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for the Islanders (6-4-0), who have allowed two goals or fewer in three of the four games during the streak.
NHL
Ovechkin scores 786th NHL goal for Capitals in loss to Red Wings
DETROIT -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 786th NHL goal and tied Gordie Howe for the most with one team when the Washington Capitals lost 3-1 to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Ovechkin made it 1-0 when he beat Husso with a wrist shot from the...
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres
Pittsburgh hoping to end skid against Thompson, Buffalo. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. We have a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions when the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2) visit the Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0) at...
NHL
Video Review: SEA @ MIN- 14:47 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Seattle. Explanation: After originally signaling a goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to "no goal". Video review determined that the puck deflected off Seattle's Alex Wennberg and entered the Minnesota net in a legal fashion. According to Rule 78.4: "If an attacking player has the puck deflect into the net, off his skate or body, in any manner, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
NHL
Canucks wear special patches honoring Bieksa
Defenseman officially retires with Vancouver, honored with pregame ceremony. The Vancouver Canucks are keeping Kevin Bieksa close to their hearts. The Canucks wore special patches that featured a silhouette of Bieksa with his No. 3 on the chests of their jerseys. The former Canucks defenseman signed a one-day contract to...
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
