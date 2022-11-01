Effective: 2022-11-03 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches and locally up to 5 inches in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Athol, Osburn, Lookout Pass, Colville, Pinehurst, Newport, Dobson Pass, Chewelah, Sandpoint, St. Maries, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Wallace, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Fernwood, Fourth Of July Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Mullan, Kellogg, and Eastport. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Colder valleys could see wet and heavy snowfall with higher accumulations leading to potential tree damage. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures Friday morning will result in the snow turning to rain.

