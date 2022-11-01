Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 15:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring with periods of low visibility. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Periods of blowing snow could reduce visibility to near blizzard conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwest winds are causing snow squalls, that will cause visibility to become very low at times. Winds will decrease Friday afternoon and conditions will improve.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 15:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-04 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible and will see reduced visibility to near blizzard conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow with reduced visibility to less than half a mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow will continue to diminish across the western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs, and central Utah mountains through the night. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible. Winds at ridgetops could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County especially Highway 20 Washington Pass * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flat Tops; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Flat Tops and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Snow will continue to diminish across eastern Juab and Millard counties and southwest Utah through the night. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches and locally up to 5 inches in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Athol, Osburn, Lookout Pass, Colville, Pinehurst, Newport, Dobson Pass, Chewelah, Sandpoint, St. Maries, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, Wallace, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Fernwood, Fourth Of July Pass, Springdale-Hunters Road, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Mullan, Kellogg, and Eastport. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Colder valleys could see wet and heavy snowfall with higher accumulations leading to potential tree damage. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warming temperatures Friday morning will result in the snow turning to rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches for Wallowa County, 6 to 10 inches for the northern Blue Mountains, and 5 to 7 inches for the southern Blue Mountains. * WHERE...In Oregon, Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations between 1 and 3 inches mainly north of a line from Pullman to Almira. Locally heavier amounts possible over northern Lincoln County. * WHERE...Uniontown, Rosalia, Tekoa, Pullman, Colfax, Wilbur, Harrington, Oakesdale, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 100 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Munden, or 7 miles north of Belleville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hubbell around 1235 AM CDT. Gilead around 1245 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 22:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches below 2,000 feet including downtown Spokane and 2 to 4 inches above 2,000 feet which includes South Hill,the West Plains, and the higher terrain surrounding Coeur d`Alene. * WHERE...Davenport, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Fairfield, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Cheney, Potlatch, Moscow, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Rockford, Hayden, Spokane Valley, and Genesee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute, especially on lesser traveled roads. Wet heavy snow may result in broken tree branches with isolated power outages.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 16:07:00 Expires: 2022-11-06 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 22:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Ojai Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Cuyama Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Comments / 0