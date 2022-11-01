Read full article on original website
Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident
ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Propane Truck Rolls Over Into Embankment In Mahopac
A propane truck tipped over into an embankment in the Hudson Valley, causing a short road closure. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Putnam County, around 11:50 a.m., police and first responders were dispatched to Mahopac at Stillwater Road after the truck rolled over, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Fire in vacant Newburgh building
NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
Metzger, Quigley discuss issues with Ulster business community
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly breakfast gathering Tuesday, and the focus was the Ulster County executive race with Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican James Quigley. Quigley was unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID. Instead, he joined virtually to answer...
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s Leeanne Rose Honored as a “Millennial on the Move”
MONROE, N.Y. (Nov. 2, 2022) –– Leeanne Rose of Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., has been named to the fourth annual Millennials on the Move listing for 2022, which spotlights 13 exemplary young professionals across the nation in the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry. The listing...
Molinaro budget seeks to strengthen county drug task force
POUGHKEEPSIE – In the $560 million 2023 budget introduced by Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro this week, he is proposing an officer from a local police department to be assigned to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin is proud of the invitation...
Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Route 9 In Peekskill
Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation.
Port Jervis mayor hopes this will be the lucky $10 million year for the city
PORT JERVIS – Every year since the state began doling out $10 million annually to a municipality in the Hudson Valley, the City of Port Jervis has submitted an application. It has yet to be chosen for a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, but this year, Mayor Kelly Decker is more hopeful than ever.
Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
The Orchards Of Concklin
Within the span of 300 years of family farming in Rockland County, the Concklins have witnessed the birth of this nation and its darkest hour. During the Revolutionary War, the family produced dairy products in the path of advancing armies. On 9/11, a Concklin was setting up for the farmer’s market at the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were destroyed. The Concklins’ story speaks volumes about the resilience of a family and the depth of the community support they enjoy.
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
First urgent care sets up shop in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – The City of Port Jervis has had no urgent care medical facilities until now. Dr. Brandon O’Connor has opened the first such facility – O’Connor Medical Urgent Care – at 9 Orchard Street. His wife, Sarah Little, is also a medical doctor,...
