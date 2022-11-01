ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident

ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced their closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Propane Truck Rolls Over Into Embankment In Mahopac

A propane truck tipped over into an embankment in the Hudson Valley, causing a short road closure. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Putnam County, around 11:50 a.m., police and first responders were dispatched to Mahopac at Stillwater Road after the truck rolled over, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in vacant Newburgh building

NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger, Quigley discuss issues with Ulster business community

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted its monthly breakfast gathering Tuesday, and the focus was the Ulster County executive race with Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican James Quigley. Quigley was unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID. Instead, he joined virtually to answer...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Molinaro budget seeks to strengthen county drug task force

POUGHKEEPSIE – In the $560 million 2023 budget introduced by Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro this week, he is proposing an officer from a local police department to be assigned to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Town of Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin is proud of the invitation...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Route 9 In Peekskill

Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
KINGSTON, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

The Orchards Of Concklin

Within the span of 300 years of family farming in Rockland County, the Concklins have witnessed the birth of this nation and its darkest hour. During the Revolutionary War, the family produced dairy products in the path of advancing armies. On 9/11, a Concklin was setting up for the farmer’s market at the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were destroyed. The Concklins’ story speaks volumes about the resilience of a family and the depth of the community support they enjoy.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First urgent care sets up shop in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – The City of Port Jervis has had no urgent care medical facilities until now. Dr. Brandon O’Connor has opened the first such facility – O’Connor Medical Urgent Care – at 9 Orchard Street. His wife, Sarah Little, is also a medical doctor,...
PORT JERVIS, NY

