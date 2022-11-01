ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPU Wins Platinum Award for Utility Excellence in Drinking Water

By SPUMedia
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxdNA_0ithlZkR00

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is honored to receive the 2022 Platinum Award for Utility Excellence from the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA). The Platinum Award recognizes outstanding achievement in implementing the nationally recognized Attributes of Effective Utility Management.

“An AMWA award epitomizes the highest achievement in drinking water utility management and operations,” said AMWA CEO Tom Dobbins, CAE. “Congratulations to this year’s winners, who have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities by supplying high-quality and safe drinking water while keeping service affordable and supporting the environment through sustainable efforts.”

“At SPU, we strive for continuous improvement. It is our mission to foster healthy people, environment, and economy by partnering with our community to equitably manage water and wastewater resources for today and future generations,” said Alex Chen SPU Deputy Director of Drinking Water and Shared Services. “We know there are many challenges ahead, and we are looking forward to addressing them by collaborating with our community. Thanks to AMWA for their continued efforts to help utilities work together and collectively improve.”

SPU received the award at AMWA’s 2022 Executive Management Conference in Savannah, GA. This is SPU’s third AMWA award. The Utility was also honored with Platinum and Gold Awards in 2004 and 2001 respectively.

Water Quality Report for more information about SPU’s work to deliver quality drinking water to 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwvFT_0ithlZkR00
Seattle Public Utilities -Water from a faucet and water from a water fountain

