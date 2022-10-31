Encinitas' Thread Spun honored as Women's Small Business of the Year

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath has named Encinitas business Thread Spun and its owner, Heidi Ledger, as Assembly District 76’s 2022 Women’s Small Business of the Year. Boerner Horvath honored Ledger on Oct. 28 in recognition of Women’s Small Business Month.

The Thread Spun boutique, with its sweet storefront along N. Coast Highway 101, offers a wide selection of ethically produced and sourced home goods, surf accessories, apparel and more.

"Ledger and Thread Spun do remarkable work by utilizing eco-friendly resourcing, requiring fair wages, and consistently giving back to social justice organizations," Boerner Horvath said. "A mom of three, Ledger has created a business centered around values her kids can look up to."

According to Boerner Horvath, Ledger founded Thread Spun with a desire to employ and empower refugee women from around the world. Her business helps women provide for themselves and their families through the sale of their skillfully-handmade products.

Horvath (D-Encinitas) handpicked Thread Spun to honor out of the whole of the 76 th District, which includes Encinitas, Carlsbad, Vista, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

"Ledger and her business’s commitment to improving the lives of everyone involved in a transaction, from consumer to artisan, deserves to be commended and represents the best values of the North County business community," Boerner Horvath said.

