ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookstown, NJ

Widow of murdered prison officer appeals for information 10 years on

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PERLj_0ithlOHg00

The widow of murdered prison officer David Black has issued a plea for information to help catch his killers 10 years on and bring her family “some level of peace”.

An increased reward of £20,000 has been offered for information leading to the prosecution of those responsible.

David Black, 52, a father-of-two from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, was killed in a drive-by shooting on November 1 2012.

He was targeted as he drove to work at Maghaberry Prison around 7.30am on the M1 motorway between Portadown and Lurgan.

A republican organisation calling itself the New IRA said it carried out the murder.

To date, detectives from the PSNI and Garda Siochana have made 12 arrests on both sides of the Irish border, undertaken numerous searches of premises and vehicles and taken more than 1,000 statements.

But no-one has yet been convicted of Mr Black’s murder.

Mr Black’s widow Yvonne has called for the help and support of the broader community to bring those responsible to justice.

“We would issue a plea to those who hold information concerning the events leading up to the murder of David, information concerning what happened that fateful morning and the aftermath,” she said.

“Loyalties change and we are appealing for information to be given, however small, which could help build the jigsaw, progressing justice and accountability.

“We continue to try to build our lives as best we can, we have in many ways concealed our own hurt and pain to the outside world but we require the help and support of the broader community in order to give us an opportunity to have some level of peace, currently denied us through the lack of successful convictions against those responsible for David’s murder.”

Mrs Black continued: “Ten years have passed since David was stolen away from us; David was a good man, he was a wonderful husband and father and he worked extremely hard fulfilling a role as provider.

“When he was murdered, our lives were shattered, everything we had come to know had been taken away from us.

“We mourn him every day and there have been very difficult times down the years as we have tried to come to terms with the new life we’ve all been forced to live.

“I have tried to keep going for our children, Kyle and Kyra, who have also helped lift me up at points when life is challenging for me.

“My husband and our children’s father wasn’t a danger or threat to anyone and he most certainly was no-one’s legitimate target; he was highly respected across the community and indeed by his former colleagues and inmates alike.

“David lived his life by the adage ‘respect breeds respect’ and this is how he conducted his life, personally and professionally within his work as a prison officer.”

Mrs Black said her husband’s loss has left a “massive gaping hole” in the family.

“You put a face on for the world and you do, because you have to get on, life is precious, but you realise that your life will never be the same,” she said.

“I remember in the beginning saying that you drop something and it smashes into 1,000 pieces. You can lift it up and stick it all together and if you stand far enough back it looks like the same thing, but it doesn’t. And I will never be the same. My children will never be the same. My family will never be the same because we have been robbed from a very precious person who loved life and was just about to retire.

“There’s so many things that we had planned and none of that has came to fruition and we have been robbed and I’ve been robbed of my future in regards to all the plans that we had made.”

Mrs Black said the family wanted to see justice done.

“I suppose I was always brought up that right was right and wrong was wrong and murder is never and can never be justified,” she said.

“And if it can never be justified, then there has to be consequences for that and there should be justice.”

Kenny Donaldson of the victims’ group SEFF said Mr Black was a “respected, hard-working family man who was contributing as best he could to make this society a better place for all to live”.

He said prisoners had spoken of their respect for Mr Black.

“It is a matter of huge regret that those responsible for David’s murder have yet to be held accountable and there remains individuals within the community who continue to hold information which would strengthen the case against the perpetrators,” he added.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly has appealed to the communities of both Cookstown and Lurgan to come forward with information regarding the investigation.

“Our investigation into David’s murder, is very much active,” he said.

“We believe there are members of the communities of Lurgan and Cookstown who have information that will bring those responsible for David’s murder to justice.

We hope that our charity’s reward for anonymous information will go some way to helping secure justice for David and his family and friends

“David’s family deserves closure and although it won’t bring him back, it will help bring those responsible before the courts. Time may have passed, but it is not too late to do the right thing for David’s family.

“On Thursday November 1 2012, David was shot and killed as he drove from his Cookstown home to work at Maghaberry prison in his black Audi A4 car along the motorway between Portadown (Junction 11) and Lurgan (Junction 10).

“The dark blue Toyota Camry used in the murder was in Lurgan prior to the shooting on the evening of October 31.

“The following morning, November 1, less than one mile from the Lurgan exit on the M1, the dark blue Toyota Camry car with a Republic of Ireland registration, 94 D 50997, pulled alongside David Black and a number of shots were fired, killing him.

“The Toyota Camry was found burnt out in the Inglewood area of Lurgan a short time later at 7.45am.

“I would appeal to people in Cookstown to think about what they saw in the days and weeks before David’s murder. Did you see any unusual activity around David’s home or the places he frequented? If you have any information, please contact us.”

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers which is offering the £20,000 reward for information, added: “We hope that our charity’s reward for anonymous information will go some way to helping secure justice for David and his family and friends.

“With Crimestoppers, we don’t want to know who you are, only what you know.”

Anyone with information for police which could help bring David’s killers before the courts can be provided to detectives on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Mr Black was the first prison officer to be killed by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland in almost 20 years.

His killing in 2012 prompted united political condemnation from then-DUP leader Peter Robinson, Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness, the then-Irish premier Enda Kenny and members of the US administration.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Coroner withholds record of inquest of prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder

A coroner is withholding the disclosure of the record of inquest relating to the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher, as police believe its release may “seriously jeopardise” the investigation. Neil Maxwell, a sex offender who killed himself while on the run from police, died...
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
travelnoire.com

Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance

A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
BBC

Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death

A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
newschain

Alleged US fugitive using ‘tactic’ to delay proceedings, court told

A man facing extradition to the US is using a “tactic” to try to delay his hearing, a court has heard. The 35-year-old – who courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi – is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Man charged with murdering mother in double stabbing in Dagenham

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother following a stabbing in east London. Nicolas Aina is accused of killing 64-year-old Caroline Adeyelu, who was attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, on Sunday. The 28-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of another woman,...
newschain

Families unleash anger on Parkland school gunman ahead of formal sentencing

Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz murdered have addressed him directly before he is formally sentenced to life in prison. For several hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day in 2018 gave their victim impact statements.
PARKLAND, FL
Boston

Harmony Montgomery’s mother speaks out at vigil

"I have my days where I still can't believe it. I didn't think this would be the outcome." Nearly three months after investigators concluded Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl last seen alive when she was 5 years old in 2019, was murdered, her mother says she is still in disbelief.
MANCHESTER, NH
newschain

Driver jailed for killing pedestrian while speeding at 113mph in 40mph zone

A dangerous driver who reached “ludicrous” speeds of up to 113mph in a 40mph zone has been jailed for causing the death of an “irreplaceable” father-of-three. Ryan Selby was seen overtaking several vehicles as he drove along the A259 in Hastings, East Sussex, before he entered a white cross-hatched area and crashed into Oli Paxton as he was crossing the road.
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
newschain

England could be forced to review Pakistan security after Imran Khan shooting

England could be forced to review security arrangements for their forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan following the deadly gun attack which left cricketer turned politician Imran Khan injured. Khan, one of his country’s greatest ever players and latterly prime minister of Pakistan, was hit in the leg after shots were...
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
newschain

Three arrested in connection with murder of man outside London restaurant

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant in London. Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana close to Waterloo Station in the...
newschain

Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence

The parents of a man accused of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car have been charged with perverting the course of justice. Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent is accused of hitting Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on August 10 2022.
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

Camilla holds her first audience as Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has carried out her first audience in her role as consort to the King. Camilla met face to face with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, with the pair chatting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning. Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Coelho’s acclaimed...
newschain

Greenpeace activists on trial over protest that blocked tanker of Russian diesel

Ten Greenpeace activists who blocked a jetty at an oil terminal, forcing a tanker carrying Russian diesel to U-turn, will claim in court that their actions were lawful as they were “preventing a crime”. The defendants, aged between 27 and 72, have gone on trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy