Mid-Hudson News Network
Child driving a stolen SUV crashes into multi-family house
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie and firefighters responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building on Mill Street Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:24 p.m. Witnesses told police that the driver fled from the scene moments after the wreck. Police and firefighters responded to the...
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
Police: Torrington woman killed in rollover crash
It happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Route 8.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
A Slate Hill man is accused of frightening unsuspecting trick-or-treaters in Port Jervis by chasing them with a real knife. Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street. Dailey...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted
GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
4-Year-Old Found After Multi-Agency Search In Northern Westchester
A 4-year-old boy who slipped away from his grandfather as he turned his back for a second was the focus of a large manhunt in the dark woods of a Northern Westchester town. The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, in North Salem, off Hardscrabble Road. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving
PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes while police identified the sender and determined the threat wasn’t credible.
‘Worst day of my life.’ Mom recalls son’s death amid legislation to prevent fatal 'frontover' crashes
Peter was playing in the driveway at his grandparents’ house in Norwalk, something he did all the time, when his grandfather pulled in, but couldn't see his grandson from the driver's seat. Peter was hit and killed.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark
A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.
News 12
Murder charge dropped in alleged self-defense road rage slaying of Wallkill grandfather
Horrace Duke left court in handcuffs and shackles Thursday, but his case appears to have taken a huge turn in his favor. The 22-year-old Middletown man is no longer facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of town of Wallkill grandfather 74-year-old Joel Laddy during an alleged self-defense road rage attack in October.
Police: Cornwall High School student hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edible
A Cornwall High School student collapsed in class and was taken to the hospital Friday after authorities say they ingested what appears to be a marijuana brownie.
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue Sunday in the Town of Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill murder suspect arrested
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown police officer named state top-cop of the year
MIDDLETOWN – Mayor Joseph DeStefano called Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone “the best of the best.”. Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor, chosen from among 300 nominees around the state. State officials were joined by police brass from around the...
23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
