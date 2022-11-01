ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walden, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Child driving a stolen SUV crashes into multi-family house

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie and firefighters responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building on Mill Street Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:24 p.m. Witnesses told police that the driver fled from the scene moments after the wreck. Police and firefighters responded to the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween

A Slate Hill man is accused of frightening unsuspecting trick-or-treaters in Port Jervis by chasing them with a real knife. Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street. Dailey...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving

PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill murder suspect arrested

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown police officer named state top-cop of the year

MIDDLETOWN – Mayor Joseph DeStefano called Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone “the best of the best.”. Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor, chosen from among 300 nominees around the state. State officials were joined by police brass from around the...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
FOX 61

23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
WATERBURY, CT

