ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Badenoch calls for green investment to ‘future-proof’ UK economy

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mF5P_0ithkYl500
Financial News

The UK must “future-proof” its economy by investing in cutting-edge green technologies, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said.

In a speech to the green trade and investment expo in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch will say new technologies to combat climate change are creating high-paying skilled jobs while providing a route to future energy security.

Her call comes amid warnings that the UK battery start-up, Britishvolt, which had been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, is facing potential administration, putting almost 300 jobs at risk.

Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge green technology

In her speech, Ms Badenoch is expected to highlight the UK’s success over the past two years in securing almost £20 billion in green inward investment, creating more than 11,000 new jobs.

In a statement ahead of her address, she said: “We know trade and investment grows our economy, creates jobs and puts money in people’s pockets – but it also has the power to tackle the challenges we see around the world.

“Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge green technology, protecting our long-term energy security and creating thousands of jobs in industries of the future.

“I am committed to continuing to bang the trading drum for Britain to boost economic growth and level up the UK for generations to come.”

Among the announcements expected at the event is confirmation of a £26 million finance package for the Northern Ireland-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus, to support the export of zero emission buses around the world – including to Australia and Germany.

Meanwhile Flogas will confirm a £50 million investment to upgrade the Avonmouth terminal to store liquid petroleum gas and to handle renewable biogas and hydrogen, opening up a potential global supply of renewable fuels to the UK.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

UK ‘hours’ from potential financial meltdown after mini-budget, Bailey confirms

The UK was just hours from potential total financial meltdown in the wake of Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, the Governor of the Bank of England has confirmed. Andrew Bailey said the Bank was forced to step in “quickly” and “decisively” to mitigate a “very real threat to financial stability” after markets were spooked by the calamitous £45 billion tax giveaway.
newschain

Three-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido dies in suspected drowning

The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police in Lagos have said. The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of Ifeanyi’s death on Monday night. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.
newschain

Hunt: Households face ‘very tough’ times as mortgage costs soar

Jeremy Hunt has warned families will face “very tough” times as mortgage costs soar but insisted he was clearing up the economic mess left by the Liz Truss mini-budget fiasco. The Chancellor acknowledged the difficulties facing homeowners and businesses after the Bank of England put up its base...
newschain

Creative businesses outside of London to share £17.5m to inspire growth

Creative businesses in England will be given £17.5 million in funding, the Government has announced. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Friday that six regions outside London will receive £1.275 million through the Create Growth Programme. Businesses across the areas will also be...
newschain

Camilla holds her first audience as Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has carried out her first audience in her role as consort to the King. Camilla met face to face with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, with the pair chatting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning. Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Coelho’s acclaimed...
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia claims UK directed Black Sea attack, is ‘too deep’ in war

Top Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin has warned the UK is “too deep” with its involvement in the Ukraine war and accused Britain of directing an attack on Vladimir Putin’s warships which caused Moscow significant losses in the Black Sea.The Russian ambassador to the UK said that officials in the Kremlin “perfectly know about (the) participation of British specialists in (the)training, preparation and execution of violence against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea,” in an interview on Sky News.Mr Kelin said that he has the proof which confirms the Royal Navy assisted the drone attack...
newschain

Alleged US fugitive using ‘tactic’ to delay proceedings, court told

A man facing extradition to the US is using a “tactic” to try to delay his hearing, a court has heard. The 35-year-old – who courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi – is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
UTAH STATE
newschain

William and Kate visit community hub to launch mental health support funding

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the seaside town of Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health. William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street – a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.
newschain

Emergency chiefs apologise over ‘inadequate’ Manchester Arena bombing response

Police, fire and ambulance chiefs offered profuse apologies after a scathing report into the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing. One of the 22 people murdered in the suicide attack would probably have survived but for the failures on the night, the report said, which made 149 recommendations in light of the public inquiry into the bombing.
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

Harry Styles unveils new fashion collaboration with Gucci

Harry Styles has teamed up with Italian fashion house Gucci for a new campaign showcasing his “dream wardrobe”. The project, titled HA HA HA, was born out of the friendship between the pop-megastar and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who are described as “kindred creative spirits”.
newschain

Bank of England raises interest rates to 3% in biggest single hike since 1989

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row. The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.
newschain

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon’

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe. The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy