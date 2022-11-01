ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suella Braverman says she will fix UK’s ‘broken’ asylum system

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K7UP_0ithkQhH00

Under-pressure Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to fix the UK’s “broken” asylum system as she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.

In a combative Commons performance on Monday, Ms Braverman denied ignoring legal advice to procure more accommodation amid warnings a temporary holding centre at Manston in Kent was dangerously overcrowded.

With the Government spending £6.8 million a day putting up migrants in hotels – at an average cost of £150 per person per night – she insisted she was right to order a review of the way the system was working.

But she faced criticism from some opposition MPs for inflaming the situation after she said the Government is committed to “stopping the invasion on our southern coast”.

Labour questioned how – with Ms Braverman facing multiple accusations of breaching the Ministerial Code – the public could have confidence in her ability to discharge her responsibilities for national security.

Earlier, in a lengthy letter to MPs, the Home Secretary apologised for a series of “errors of judgment” in which she used her personal email to send official government documents.

The disclosure led to her resignation from former prime minister Liz Truss’s government, only for new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reappoint her six days later as part of what Labour claimed was a “grubby deal” to secure her support in the Tory leadership race.

While Ms Braverman insisted there was no risk to national security, she was forced to admit she had sent official documents to her personal email address on six separate occasions.

On the day of her resignation, she waited several hours before alerting officials to the fact she inadvertently sent a document to a member of staff working for a Conservative MP, she also admitted.

In the Commons, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said Ms Braverman may have committed as many as three breaches of the Ministerial Code in a day.

The Home Secretary, however, strongly denied claims she ignored legal advice and rejected calls by officials to procure more hotel accommodation for migrants amid mounting concern about the situation at Manston.

She said she will be visiting the facility “shortly” and will continue to “personally” oversee efforts to resolve the problems there.

Last week, the chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told MPs the conditions he found at the centre left him “speechless”.

There are thought to be around 4,000 migrants at the processing facility, which is designed to hold a maximum of 1,600, with some said to have been there for up to a month, even though they are supposed to be moved on after 24 hours.

Some families are reported to have been sleeping on the floor and there are reports of outbreaks of disease including cases of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour refer Suella Braverman to financial watchdog over security breach

Embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been referred to a financial watchdog by Labour over concerns of a breach of insider trading laws. Shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the leaking of information that led to Ms Braverman’s resignation. Rishi Sunak has...
newschain

Tory MP involved in Braverman resignation row offers backing to Home Secretary

The Tory MP and recipient of the email that forced Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary under Liz Truss has given his full backing to the embattled minister. The Home Secretary, who was reappointed by Rishi Sunak despite her resignation from Ms Truss’s government only days earlier, sent draft immigration policy to Tory backbencher Sir John Hayes from a personal email address, inadvertently also sending it to a staff member of another Conservative MP.
newschain

System for moving asylum-seeking children out of hotels ‘simply cannot cope’

The system for moving lone asylum-seeking children out of hotels and into long-term care placements is “overloaded” and “simply cannot cope”, a council leader has warned. Society “cannot and should not” have such children staying in hotels, said councillor James Jamieson, who called for a better...
newschain

‘Stark warnings keep coming’, says Sharma as he urges faster action on climate

The “stark warnings keep coming” on climate change, Cop26 President Alok Sharma has said as he warned that much faster action was needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking ahead of Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UK’s lead on climate said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had reduced the focus on climate change this year but that countries “need to be able to do more than one thing at a time”.
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Sir Graham Brady indicates Boris Johnson had numbers to challenge Rishi Sunak

Sir Graham Brady has seemingly confirmed former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that he had enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak in last month’s leadership contest. Mr Johnson dropped out of the Tory leadership race, claiming he had the nominations needed to make it on...
newschain

Embattled Home Secretary visits migrant centres in bid to grip crisis

The Home Secretary toured immigration centres as she battled to grip the migrant crisis amid threats of legal action, sexual assault allegations at a hotel housing asylum seekers and international criticism of her use of language. Downing Street was yet again forced to jump to the defence of Suella Braverman...
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Tories will find it ‘extremely difficult’ to win election, says polling expert

The Conservatives will find it “extremely difficult” to win the next general election despite some signs of a recovery under Rishi Sunak, the polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice has said. Sir John, who is president of the British Polling Council, said that while the new Prime Minister...
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

Rishi Sunak under pressure to attend Cop27 as Boris Johnson confirms he’ll go

Boris Johnson has confirmed he will attend the Cop27 conference in Egypt, piling further pressure on Rishi Sunak to backtrack on his decision to snub the climate summit. The former prime minister said he was “happy to go” to Sharm El Sheikh for the United Nations meeting opening on Sunday.
newschain

No longer ‘feasible’ for King to attend Cop27, says Downing Street

The King may have been able to attend the Cop27 climate change summit if Rishi Sunak had been installed in Downing Street earlier, No 10 has said. A Downing Street spokeswoman said that it was not now “logistically feasible” for Charles to join next week’s international gathering at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
newschain

Downing Street defends Home Secretary’s use of helicopter during Kent visit

Downing Street has defended the Home Secretary’s use of a military helicopter during her visit to Kent. Suella Braverman arrived at the Manston migrant holding centre near Ramsgate on Thursday in a Chinook helicopter, having earlier visited Dover to view the Western Jet Foil immigration facility and meet the Coastguard.
newschain

Russia says Britain ‘too deep’ into Ukraine conflict

Russia has accused Britain of being drawn “too deep” into the conflict in Ukraine, warning that it risks a “dangerous” escalation of the crisis. Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, claimed British “specialists” had been involved in an audacious drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet at the weekend in which three warships were reportedly damaged, including the flagship HMS Makarov.
newschain

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon’

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe. The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.
newschain

Shanghai Disneyland visitors blocked from leaving park due to Covid testing

Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of coronavirus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced. The park closed on Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Company and the government said in separate statements. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 830pm local time.
newschain

UN Security Council rejects Russian call for biological weapons probe

The UN Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia got support only from China in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy