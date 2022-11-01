Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, USC to Cotton - For Now
One of our 10 experts still has the Ducks in a College Football Playoff national semifinal game.
Oregon remains the experts' choice to be the Pac-12 representative in the Rose Bowl, as eight of the 10 sites we cited put the Ducks in Pasadena.
The only exceptions were College Football News, which, for the third week in a row, predicts that the Ducks will make it to the College Football Playoff, and Jerry Palm at CBS Sports, who puts USC in the Rose Bowl.
Michigan will be the Big Ten team in the Rose Bowl according to all but one of our experts. Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodginson has Illinois in the Rose Bowl.
Eight of the 10 sites put a Pac-12 team in the Cotton Bowl, with USC being the choice of six of them to land in that New Year's Six bowl.
The other consensus matchup is in the LA Bowl, where six of our experts expect Washington State to face Boise State. Two others also have Washington State in that game, but not necessarily against Boise State.
None of the 10 experts have Cal (3-5) in a bowl game.
The pecking order for Pac-12 bowls, with their venue and dates, is provided after the projections.
Here are the bowl projections of our 10 experts:
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Matchup Bonagura is most excited to see
Give me Michigan-Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The closer we get to a 12-team playoff, the closer we are to the reality that the Rose Bowl will never be the same. Oregon and Michigan in Pasadena would be a good celebration of college football and the game's traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 pairing.
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Kansas State vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse
Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Arkansas
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Florida
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. UCF
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest
LA Bowl – Boise State vs. SMU
First Responder Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Illinois
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. South Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Boise State
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State
San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)
(Pac-12 representative only)
Rose Bowl -- Oregon
Cotton Bowl -- USC
Alamo Bowl -- Utah
Holiday Bowl – UCLA
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington
Sun Bowl – Oregon State
LA Bowl – Washington State
ESPN Bowl – Arizona State
Comment: This bowl would be the Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders. But it could be any game, anywhere — even the North Korea Bowl — and the Sun Devils would jump at the chance.
Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:
College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.
1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.
1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.
2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.
3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC
4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC
5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC
6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.
First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.
Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.
Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.
NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.
