Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, USC to Cotton - For Now

One of our 10 experts still has the Ducks in a College Football Playoff national semifinal game.

Oregon remains the experts' choice to be the Pac-12 representative in the Rose Bowl, as eight of the 10 sites we cited put the Ducks in Pasadena.

The only exceptions were College Football News, which, for the third week in a row, predicts that the Ducks will make it to the College Football Playoff, and Jerry Palm at CBS Sports, who puts USC in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan will be the Big Ten team in the Rose Bowl according to all but one of our experts. Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodginson has Illinois in the Rose Bowl.

Eight of the 10 sites put a Pac-12 team in the Cotton Bowl, with USC being the choice of six of them to land in that New Year's Six bowl.

The other consensus matchup is in the LA Bowl, where six of our experts expect Washington State to face Boise State. Two others also have Washington State in that game, but not necessarily against Boise State.

None of the 10 experts have Cal (3-5) in a bowl game.

The pecking order for Pac-12 bowls, with their venue and dates, is provided after the projections.

Here are the bowl projections of our 10 experts:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Matchup Bonagura is most excited to see

Give me Michigan-Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The closer we get to a 12-team playoff, the closer we are to the reality that the Rose Bowl will never be the same. Oregon and Michigan in Pasadena would be a good celebration of college football and the game's traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 pairing.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Kansas State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Arkansas

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Boise State vs. SMU

First Responder Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Illinois

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Boise State

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)

(Pac-12 representative only)

Rose Bowl -- Oregon

Cotton Bowl -- USC

Alamo Bowl -- Utah

Holiday Bowl – UCLA

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington

Sun Bowl – Oregon State

LA Bowl – Washington State

ESPN Bowl – Arizona State

Comment: This bowl would be the Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders. But it could be any game, anywhere — even the North Korea Bowl — and the Sun Devils would jump at the chance.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.

