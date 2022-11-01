ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, USC to Cotton - For Now

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaDqC_0ithkFEW00

One of our 10 experts still has the Ducks in a College Football Playoff national semifinal game.

Oregon remains the experts' choice to be the Pac-12 representative in the Rose Bowl, as eight of the 10 sites we cited put the Ducks in Pasadena.

The only exceptions were College Football News, which, for the third week in a row, predicts that the Ducks will make it to the College Football Playoff, and Jerry Palm at CBS Sports, who puts USC in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan will be the Big Ten team in the Rose Bowl according to all but one of our experts.  Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodginson has Illinois in the Rose Bowl.

Eight of the 10 sites put a Pac-12 team in the Cotton Bowl, with USC being the choice of six of them to land in that New Year's Six bowl.

The other consensus matchup is in the LA Bowl, where six of our experts expect Washington State to face Boise State. Two others also have Washington State in that game, but not necessarily against Boise State.

None of the 10 experts have Cal (3-5) in a bowl game.

The pecking order for Pac-12 bowls, with their venue and dates, is provided after the projections.

Here are the bowl projections of our 10 experts:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. North Carolina State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Matchup Bonagura is most excited to see

Give me Michigan-Oregon in the Rose Bowl. The closer we get to a 12-team playoff, the closer we are to the reality that the Rose Bowl will never be the same. Oregon and Michigan in Pasadena would be a good celebration of college football and the game's traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 pairing.

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Kansas State vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Arkansas

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Penn State vs. UCF

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Boise State vs. SMU

First Responder Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Texas

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Illinois

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Tulane

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Kansas State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Syracuse

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. South Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Boise State

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

.

San Jose Mercury-News (Jon Wilner)

(Pac-12 representative only)

Rose Bowl -- Oregon

Cotton Bowl -- USC

Alamo Bowl -- Utah

Holiday Bowl – UCLA

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington

Sun Bowl – Oregon State

LA Bowl – Washington State

ESPN Bowl – Arizona State

Comment: This bowl would be the Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders. But it could be any game, anywhere — even the North Korea Bowl — and the Sun Devils would jump at the chance.

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

4. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

NOTE: The Rose Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl have the option of passing over one team in the Pac-12 standings for another team if those teams are not separated by more than one game in the conference standings. The Sun Bowl and LA Bowl do not have that option and must make their selections based on order of finish in the Pac-12 standings.

.

Cover photo of USC quarterback Caleb Williams by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement

A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams

We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Oregon Ducks stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

The time is finally here. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released, and fans across the nation are now able to see where the playoff committee slots their team, offering a peak at what the final standings may look like at the end of the season. For the Oregon Ducks, it provided a good bit of information about how the committee views the team, particularly when it comes to their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first week of the season. Oregon lost that game by a score of 49-3, but they have played like...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 10

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
STILLWATER, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drama rises over Pac-12's ability to exceed Big 12 media rights dollar figure

Will the Pac-12 Conference and commissioner George Kliavkoff be able to exceed the Big 12’s media rights package in terms of the annual base payouts to member schools? We’re not counting College Football Playoff revenues or other added revenue sources, primarily because the size of playoff pie hasn’t been finalized. ESPN and Fox have to divide it, and we don’t yet know if the 12-team playoff is starting in 2024 or 2026. That can wait.
TEXAS STATE
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy