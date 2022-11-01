Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Supreme Court’s Clarence Thomas as key
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.
GOP House candidate Brandon Williams criticizes Donald Trump for Jan. 6 attack
Republican congressional candidate Brandon Williams on Thursday delivered his first public criticism of former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Williams made his comments at a 22nd Congressional District debate with Democrat Francis Conole hosted by WSYR-TV (Channel 9) in...
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Appeals court upholds New York state’s new absentee ballot law
Albany, N.Y. — A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld a new state law allowing absentee ballots to be reviewed before Election Day, saying it would would be “extremely disruptive” to change the rules with absentee voting already underway. The decision from the Appellate Division of...
Oath Keepers leader tried to contact Trump after Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic,” according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes, who is on...
Unregulated, unrestrained: era of the online political ad comes to midterms
Parties once focused on TV but now a billion-dollar effort embraces the highly targeted and almost rule-free digital world
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle during campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican’s private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign. The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New...
With DACA and her fate in limbo, a Syracuse law student fights for the program that kept her here
What a lot of Marisol Estrada Cruz’s friends, and even her colleagues at law school, don’t understand about her DACA status is that she is not a citizen, and she cannot be. “Why don’t you get in line?” she has been asked. “Why don’t you do it the...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery...
Trump sues NY AG Letitia James in attempt to keep control of his company
Joe Schneider and Robert Burnson, Bloomberg News (TNS) Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida seeking to stop her attempt to wrest control of his real estate company from him and obtain information about his finances. In a complaint Trump says was filed Wednesday...
