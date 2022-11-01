Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Title defense begins for North Shore
North Shore High’s communities of Sea Cliff, Glen Head and Glenwood Landing are known for the best scenic vistas in Nassau County. It has rarely been known for its football team until the last two autumns when the Vikings have become a rare beauty. Coming off its first-ever Long...
Herald Community Newspapers
Marked improvement for VSS
The thrill of competition is something that all sports fans alike will never get tired of. For Valley Stream South’s boys volleyball team, Conference 2B features a strong field that makes for every match to always be a constant grind. Four of the six teams in 2B finished the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Vietnam War vet honored at Yankees game
Vietnam War veteran Lawrence Schnabel, 72, of Rockville Centre, was treated to a big surprise during a game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 21. During the seventh-inning stretch, Schnabel was escorted out onto the field and introduced with a public-address announcement, honored for his service.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont to welcome the sounds of the city
The sounds of the city are coming to Elmont, treating the community to a special Veterans Day concert. The Elmont VFW Post 1033 will be in attendance at the Elmont Public Library for a performance by Jerome “City” Smith & the City Sounds Music Ensemble on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The show, which Smith calls “Stars & Stripes Forever,” will honor the day in song and spirit with renditions of patriotic classics.
Herald Community Newspapers
Decade after Sandy, officials want to be prepared
It’s been a decade since Hurricane Sandy devastated Nassau County. Yet, instead of showcasing what could’ve easily been the worst moments of many people’s lives — instead it displayed their perseverance. “We saw the very best in people,” said Hempstead town councilman Anthony D’Esposito, who was...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin churches hoast Trunk-or-Treat
Two Baldwin churches celebrated Halloween and the spirit of giving with Trunk-or-treat events this weekend. St. Christopher’s Church and the Baldwin Boy Scouts Troop 824 held the annual ‘Trunk or Treat to pack the pantry’ on Sunday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s rear parking lot located on 11 Gale Avenue. Trunk-or-treat — a practice where community members decorate their trunks and display them in line in a parking lot — featured games, cars filled with candy, and joyful children trick-or-treating their way through the parking lot with their parents.
Herald Community Newspapers
Our Lady of Lourdes to host blood drive to honor veteran
The New York Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Sunday in honor of longtime Malvernite Peter Zullo, who died in 2017, at age 75. Shortly after earning undergraduate and law degrees from St. John’s University, Zullo joined the Army. He spent 30 years in the military, rising to the rank of colonel and often commanding Army medical units.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh High set to premiere ‘Radium Girls’
You don’t have buy tickets to a Broadway play to see some quality, passion-driven theater. Wantagh High School’s production of “Radium Girls” is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 18. Both Wantagh and Seaford high schools’ theater programs emerged unscathed from the Covid-19 pandemic, and both returned...
Herald Community Newspapers
Onion Tree pizzas take home the gold in Atlantic City
Last year Jay Jadeja, co-owner and chef at the Onion Tree, was invited to participate in a pizza cooking competition called the International Pizza Exposition, hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada by the culinary magazine Pizza Today. He competed in the Neapolitan category, but was only able to make it to 75th place, which he considered a disappointment.
Herald Community Newspapers
Long Beach celebrates ‘resiliency’ after Sandy
Long Beach residents and some others turned out at Kennedy Plaza Saturday night to help put the horrors of Superstorm Sandy behind them, but many found it hard to bury the memory of howling winds, rushing water, and the dark and cold nights. But, said James Hodge, the master of...
Herald Community Newspapers
Herb Wallenstein is honored for 50 years of service to temple
“The world stands on three things: Study the Torah, service to God and good deeds. I always felt that’s what guides me,” Herb Wallenstein, 75, said last Sunday night at Young Israel of Ocean-side’s 66th Annual Journal Dinner. Those principals have guided Wallenstein through his 50 years of service to the synagogue, at which he was awarded the Hakarat Hatov Award.
Herald Community Newspapers
What to do about Woodfield Road?
Tensions ran high at a special town meeting in West Hempstead on Thursday, as community members gathered with elected officials and Nassau County police to determine the next steps in addressing traffic safety in the wake of the death of 12-year-old Tomas Molina, of West Hempstead. Tomas was struck and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Recalling Sandy with a day of service
Longtime Long Beach residents will never forget Hurricane Sandy a decade ago — but they will also never forget how the community came together after the devastating storm. The city focused on this positive takeaway last Saturday, as it commemorated the 10th anniversary of the storm. With activities, donations, a disaster preparedness seminar and a candlelight vigil, residents recalled the devastation, and the days and weeks of civic unity that followed, during what was called A Day of Service.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
Herald Community Newspapers
Gift of Giving recognizes Elmont students
The Gift of Giving Foundation honored 11 Elmont students for completing the student ambassadors program at a luncheon at the Guggin Café and Grill in Elmont last Saturday. The students were awarded citations from Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages and a certificate from the Gift of Giving Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helped teach high school students how to operate a business.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence senior to present at Materials Research Society
Lawrence High School senior Matthew Sharin was chosen to present his scientific research at the Materials Research Society fall meeting in Boston, a conference that brings together industry professional and academic experts. Sharin, an Atlantic Beach resident, was accepted through the Garcia Summer Scholars Program at Stony Brook University this...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside students learn the joys of teaching
Last week, Oceanside High School and Middle School had special visits from educators who hosted discussions about the nationwide teacher shortage to encourage the next generation of students to get involved in the profession. One talk, on Oct. 26, was part of the New York State Teachers Association’s Take a Look at Teaching initiative, and the other, the following day, focused on establishing a partnership between the schools and Long Island University.
Herald Community Newspapers
Twins tackle Advanced Science Research at Kennedy High
Sarina and Sameer Khan both know what it’s like to have a lot on their plates. The 17-year-old twins from Merrick are involved in many clubs and activities at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, and have different paths they hope to follow after graduation. But they do have one thing in common: Both are students in the school’s Advanced Science Research program, and are in the midst of finalizing their projects, readying them for submission to the Society for Science Talent Search Competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
Herald Community Newspapers
Developer seeks tax breaks to restore aging North Park building
A Great Neck-based developer is seeking tax abatements from Nassau County economic development officials so it will be able to restore an empty former warehouse in Long Beach’s North Park section, but some residents are already voicing concern about increased traffic in the area and whether the project would bring new jobs.
Herald Community Newspapers
Inspiring the next generation of Lions Club members in school
The newly formed, student-run Leos Club at Seaford High School is picking up right where the Lions Club leaves off, helping with much-needed charity work. The Lions Club is an international organization that is very active on Long Island, with chapters in Wantagh, Seaford and other villages and hamlets. The Lions Club’s original — and still primary — goal is fighting blindness, but it has expanded to offer many kinds of charity work worldwide.
