Bella Vista, AR

KATV

Halloween night in Rogers ends in infants death; parents charged with manslaughter

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Rogers police announced Wednesday that they arrested a mother and father after the death of their infant child, our content partner 40/29 News reported. According to county prosecutor Nathan Smith, Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, were arrested on a charge of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.
ROGERS, AR
KATV

Deputy in Benton County arrested on DWI charges

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Adam McGinnis with the Bentonville Police Department reported that a Benton County deputy was arrested on a DWI charge in Bentonville Sunday. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that Derek Lee Stamps, 34, was arrested in Bentonville on a charge of violating the omnibus DWI act.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

