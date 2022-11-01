Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
How Astros, Phillies have performed in Game 3 of World Series
Both franchises have some ugly memories they'll look to erase on Tuesday.
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
Click2Houston.com
Astros superfan, Houston icon ‘Mattress Mack’ responds after expletive-laced outburst caught on camera after World Series game
HOUSTON – Astros superfan, major wagerer and sales icon Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, of Gallery Furniture, is going viral Wednesday morning after video surfaced of the ad pitchman swearing into a crowd in Philadelphia. McIngvale is shown wearing his Astros jersey and being held back as it...
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet
There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
This Eagles-Saints Trade Would Send Alvin Kamara To Philadelphia
As the calendar turns over to November, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. They have done a great job on both sides of the ball as they have a top-five-rated offense and defense. Could a trade with the New Orleans Saints for superstar running back Alvin Kamara be on the horizon to make them even more dangerous?
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
McClain: Bad situation gets worse for Texans against Eagles in front of national audience
The Texans are coming off one of the worst performances in team history. A bad situation will get a lot worse against the Eagles, who’ll show no mercy before the Amazon audience.
World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run
If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5
Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies need to bounce back in World Series Game 5 after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros in Game 4.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
After combined no-hitter vs. Phillies in Game 4, Astros back in control of World Series
The Astros sent the Phillies to their first postseason loss at home this year, and assured that the World Series will be headed back to Houston.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros, Phillies tied; Game 5 live updates
The Houston Astros are facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his...
KHOU
Former Astros GM Ed Wade talks about bringing
Ed Wade was the Astros GM who brought Jose Altuve to Houston. He talked about it to KHOU 11's Matt Musil.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter
The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
Action News Jax
'I was gonna run through a wall': How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the triple crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.
Eagles vs. Texans promo at DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 and get $200
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. All new DraftKings members can enroll in the Eagles vs. Texans promo for Thursday Night Football. Sign up for a new account today, and you’ll enroll in the promotion, which gives new customers $200 in free bets off a $5 money line wager in the NFL. The Eagles are -800 money line favorites against the Texans, so they are a great candidate to win in the NFL this week.
