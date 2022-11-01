ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Houston Chronicle

Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet

There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run

If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

WATCH TONIGHT: Houston Astros look to stay hot; tie up World Series in Game 5

Astros rookie utility man David Hensley will start at Designated Hitter for the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia, multiple league sources tell KPRC2. Hensley started in game 3, lining a single in his first at bat before striking out twice. Hensley is 1-4 so far in the playoffs with a hit by pitch in 5 at bats. The hit by pitch was one of the most important moments of the postseason, putting Hensley on base to eventually be one of the runs scored in Yordan Alvarez’s ALDS Game 1 walk-off.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter

The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

'I was gonna run through a wall': How two miraculous Astros catches finally gave Justin Verlander his first World Series win

PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander has a championship ring, two Cy Young awards, an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award, and whatever they give you for winning the triple crown. And on Thursday night in Philadelphia, in the 517th game of his career and his ninth start in the Fall Classic, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer got something new: Waiting for him at his locker was the officially authenticated lineup card from Game 5 of the World Series, the one that says Justin Verlander was the winning pitcher in the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory to give them a 3-2 series lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Syracuse.com

Eagles vs. Texans promo at DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 and get $200

PHILADELPHIA, PA
