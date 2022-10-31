Read full article on original website
Related
Capitol Police cameras recorded break-in at Pelosi residence
United States Capitol Police security cameras installed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence recorded the break-in to her home early last Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The Washington Post first reported that the cameras installed by the U.S. Capitol Police were on when...
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, is charged with attempted murder
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband has now been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, as he was looking for the Speaker of the House.
Paul Pelosi's attack stirs lawmakers' fears over their own safety
Following the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, lawmakers, some of whom have experienced their own threats, are expressing concern for their safety and that of those close to them.
Morning news brief
David DePape will make his first appearance in court today. He's accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Friday and attacking her husband, Paul, with a hammer, fracturing his skull. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Paul Pelosi is recovering from his injuries. The suspect, DePape, has...
Biden gives speech on the state of democracy ahead of the midterms
In the final days of the midterm election season, President Biden is warning about the state of democracy. In a speech last night near the U.S. Capitol, Biden said there were about 300 candidates running this year who say that they do not accept the fact that Donald Trump lost the election in 2020.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request to...
Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Where American Politics Is Heading, in Seven Books
On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids
Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
Iran to hold trials for protesters arrested in demonstrations that began last month
In a bid to quell protests, Iran is bringing hundreds of people to Iran's version of justice. Security forces have arrested many people who marched after the death of Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police. Now trials are beginning, although with much less visibility than trials would receive elsewhere. Tara Sepehri Far is gathering what information she can by tracking the fates of defendants for Human Rights Watch.
Why aren't more moms running for office? One group is hoping to change that
"Who will watch your kids while you campaign?" It's a question Liuba Grechen Shirley says she repeatedly got when she ran for a New York congressional seat in 2018. At the time, she was a mother of two young children. "Men don't get asked that question. Men are praised if...
A look at the COP27 climate summit, sheriffs surveyed on political views: 5 Things podcast
Thousands are expected in Egypt for the annual U.N. Climate Change Conference, Trump continues to face legal issues around his businesses: 5 Things podcast
The Oath Keepers on trial include Jessica Watkins, a former Army soldier
The defense is underway in the trial of five January 6 defendants who are facing the most serious charges yet in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Today jurors in the case heard from lawyers for one defendant, a former Army paratrooper named Jessica Watkins. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is following the trial. Hey, Carrie.
ReAwaken America brings together some of the U.S.' most prolific conspiracy theorists
Some of the biggest proponents of conspiracy theories about vaccines and elections regularly tour the country together. Many of the speakers are closely tied to former president Donald Trump.
What changed one Iranian woman's mind on the protests in her country
Like many in Iran, one woman describes how she never thought of taking part in protests until now - despite the intensifying government crackdown.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0