ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Capitol Police cameras recorded break-in at Pelosi residence

United States Capitol Police security cameras installed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence recorded the break-in to her home early last Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The Washington Post first reported that the cameras installed by the U.S. Capitol Police were on when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFAE

Morning news brief

David DePape will make his first appearance in court today. He's accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco on Friday and attacking her husband, Paul, with a hammer, fracturing his skull. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Paul Pelosi is recovering from his injuries. The suspect, DePape, has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFAE

Jill Biden is hot on the campaign trail, while the president's approval lacks

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
The Atlantic

Where American Politics Is Heading, in Seven Books

On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
WFAE

Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids

Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Iran to hold trials for protesters arrested in demonstrations that began last month

In a bid to quell protests, Iran is bringing hundreds of people to Iran's version of justice. Security forces have arrested many people who marched after the death of Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality police. Now trials are beginning, although with much less visibility than trials would receive elsewhere. Tara Sepehri Far is gathering what information she can by tracking the fates of defendants for Human Rights Watch.
WFAE

The Oath Keepers on trial include Jessica Watkins, a former Army soldier

The defense is underway in the trial of five January 6 defendants who are facing the most serious charges yet in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Today jurors in the case heard from lawyers for one defendant, a former Army paratrooper named Jessica Watkins. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is following the trial. Hey, Carrie.
OHIO STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy