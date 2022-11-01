ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday

In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
DENVER, CO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Joe Dumars, Spurs, Gregg Popovich, Jimmer Fredette

Former Pistons guard and GM Joe Dumars is now serves as the league’s executive vice president, head of basketball operations, and says the evolving game is a good thing. Clearly, the NBA is considerably more perimeter-oriented than when Dumars played in the 1980s and ’90s. “You are a...
numberfire.com

Max Strus starting for Heat Wednesday in place of injured Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Jimmy Butler is sidelined due to left hip tightness, and the Heat are going to be cautious with the All-Star wing so as not to risk a further injury. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Strus.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

3 Detroit Pistons the Cleveland Cavaliers have to prep for

Friday night the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won six in a row, and are 6-1 in the NBA. Their hot start was defined by the fact they did most of it without All-Star point guard Darius Garland and then emboldened by the fact that Garland came back for their latest game against the Celtics, and helped guide them to a win.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh’s Post-Retirement Payments Has Similarities To Barry Bonilla

The New York Mets have paid Bonilla $1.19 million every year since July 1, 2011, and will do so until 2035. In 2000, Mets agreed to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on Bonilla’s contract after his second term with the team. Per ESPN’s Dan Mullen, the team deferred to giving him payments of $1.2 million for 25 years starting in 2011. Bonilla won a World Series with the Miami Marlins in 1997.
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy