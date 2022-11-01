Miami Heat guard Max Strus is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Jimmy Butler is sidelined due to left hip tightness, and the Heat are going to be cautious with the All-Star wing so as not to risk a further injury. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Strus.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO