ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thelaker.com

A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire

Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Flu cases surging in many areas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flu season has ramped up early in the U.S., and our region is no exception. The CDC says it’s been more than a decade since flu season hospitalization rates have been this high at this time of year nationwide. In Vermont hospitalization rates for emergency room and urgent care visits for the flu and flu-like illness are higher than in the last three years.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy