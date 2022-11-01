Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
11 more people treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 11 more people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and seven new deaths related to the virus. There are 40 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, jumping by 11 from Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. Specific treatments for COVID-19 were generally dropping since Friday.
WMUR.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly drop in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals has slightly dropped Tuesday, according to data from the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 103 people who tested positive for the virus in hospitals, down from 115 people on Monday. One...
WMUR.com
Drug cartels use new tactics to try to reach more users in New Hampshire, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal drug officials are warning that Mexican drug cartels are using new tactics that are endangering people in New Hampshire. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency said that in some cases, cartels are making illicit drugs look like prescription medication. "There are two cartels operating in...
thelaker.com
A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire
Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
WMUR.com
Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire
What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
Bear attacks person in Winhall in 2nd Vermont bear attack in less than 3 months
The person attacked on Wednesday was treated for injuries at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and released. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bear attacks person in Winhall in 2nd Vermont bear attack in less than 3 months.
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
WMUR.com
How to find a sample ballot ahead of 2022 New Hampshire general election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's easy for New Hampshire voters looking to view what the Election Day ballot looks like in their voter precinct. Voters can simply visit this link, select their town/city ward and click "Show Sample Ballot." The ballot will then be visible. A PDF version can also...
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
WCAX
Flu cases surging in many areas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flu season has ramped up early in the U.S., and our region is no exception. The CDC says it’s been more than a decade since flu season hospitalization rates have been this high at this time of year nationwide. In Vermont hospitalization rates for emergency room and urgent care visits for the flu and flu-like illness are higher than in the last three years.
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire county attorneys hold a lot of power, but most run unopposed
Marc Hathaway became Sullivan County’s county attorney in 1987. Back then, he said, alcohol was the main substance that landed people in trouble. But over his tenure, he’s seen heroin, fentanyl and, now, meth spread to this part of rural western New Hampshire. Nearly every two years since...
WMUR.com
COAST to offer free rides to voters on Election Day in New Hampshire
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The COAST public transit system is offering free rides for voters on Election Day. All riders have to do is tell their driver they are on the way to the polls or returning from voting and they won't be charged. There is no direct service to...
WMUR.com
LIVE now: 1st District Rep. Chris Pappas, Karoline Leavitt to take stage at Granite State Debate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A race that is being closely watched nationally takes center stage Thursday night in New Hampshire at the latest Granite State Debate. The candidates in the 1st Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt -- will take the debate stage at 8 p.m.
WMUR.com
Election Day in New Hampshire: Where do I vote?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you not sure where to vote in New Hampshire?. Go to the secretary of state’s website to search by your address. After following the prompts, you will learn the address of the polling place and when the polling place opens and closes. Visit this...
WMUR.com
Did you see more aircraft contrails in New Hampshire skies Thursday? There's a meteorological reason
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many Granite Staters noticed what appeared to be an abnormally high number of airplane contrails in the skies Thursday, but there is a meteorological explanation. The contrails were visible on an otherwise clear day. At the surface in New Hampshire, relative humidity was very low Thursday,...
WMUR.com
Business leaders say paid family medical leave plan will help New Hampshire companies attract, retain workers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is moving forward with a paid family medical leave plan. The program will allow working Granite Staters to buy a leave plan that covers up to 60 percent wage replacement for up to six weeks. It is meant to help workers take time off...
WMUR.com
Videos: See debate involving 2022 candidates for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Candidates running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire debated a number of topics Wednesday, including inflation, energy costs, abortion and immigration. See the full debate at this link, or view the debate by segment here:. Spin room reaction: Sen. Maggie Hassan (Don Bolduc declined to offer...
Bolduc campaign: Republican candidate for N.H. Senate was target of attack prior to debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country....
laconiadailysun.com
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Comments / 2