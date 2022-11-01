BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flu season has ramped up early in the U.S., and our region is no exception. The CDC says it’s been more than a decade since flu season hospitalization rates have been this high at this time of year nationwide. In Vermont hospitalization rates for emergency room and urgent care visits for the flu and flu-like illness are higher than in the last three years.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO