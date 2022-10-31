Robert Saleh, John Franklin-Myers on to 'terrible' roughing the passer call vs. Pats

So what was the explanation Jets head coach Robert Saleh got on the John Franklin-Myers roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter Sunday that overturned a pick-six for Gang Green?

“Yeah, he was hit too hard,” was what Saleh said.

That might be debatable in two-hand touch, let alone the NFL, but indeed, this drew 15 yards and called back Michael Carter II’s interception return:

Even quarterback Zach Wilson said it was a “terrible call, but that’s football,” but JFM had no one to blame except himself.

"They called it, so my opinion doesn't matter," Franklin-Myers said of the play. "No explanation's going to reverse the call. So you've got to move on and play football.”

“It doesn’t matter, he still has to be better,” Saleh said. “From 17-3 going into the locker room to 10-6 ad they have the ball – it happened, and at the end of the day, we just have to be better.”

It was the second personal foul of the half on the Jets’ defense – CJ Mosley was also called for an inadvertent but true hit to the helmet of Mac Jones, who was diving head first when Mosley’s body made contact above the shoulders.

It’s also another of what is now multiple roughing the passer penalties the Jets have incurred this season, more than one on Franklin-Myers, whose gaffes have been extra costly to Gang Green.

"It's the hand we're dealt. It's something we've got to deal with,” Franklin-Myers said. “As a player, I can't slow down. I have to make plays – that's my job. And that's their job, to call those fouls, if they think that's what it is."

Carter was upset for losing his first career pick-six, but he was more upset that it cost the team in a big spot.

“I was just kind of like, 'Dang, that was my first touchdown,' so I guess I was frustrated because I knew how big a play that would've been," Carter said. "Did it change the momentum? Probably. But as far as our mentality, you give us an inch, we'll defend it. As far as affecting our mentality and how we played, I don't think it affected us that much. We just went back out there and tried to stop 'em."

Something to learn from, and like the head coach said, JFM knows he just has to be better.

"I can be better. I will be better. I know that cost the team," he said. "Regardless of the outcome, I have to be better."

