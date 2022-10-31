ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series Game 3 rained out; Astros and Phillies to play Tuesday

Los Angeles Times
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Schedule schedule back one day.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day Thursday night — Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 5:03 p.m. PT.

After two games in Houston, the World Series had moved to Philly for Monday night and the Astros were set to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. against Phillies righty Noah Syndergaard.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers would remain the starter for Game 3 if there was a rainout. There was no immediate indication if Syndergaard would pitch for the Phillies.

The Astros had not named a Game 4 starter and the Phillies were going with lefty Ranger Suarez.

The Phillies clinched the National League Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.

