Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO