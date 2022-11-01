Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
fox5ny.com
Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem
A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
anash.org
Picture of the Day
Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Vice-Chairman of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch, was honored under the Chuppah of Chazzan Yitzchok Meir Helfgot’s daughter at the Eminence Hall in Brooklyn on Sunday. He was accompanied by his son Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302. He was seen in deep conversation with...
bkmag.com
MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school
A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See a flash mob to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at last night's Village Halloween Parade
New Yorkers went all out for Halloween yesterday. The streets were bursting with energy as kids and adults alike joined celebrations after nearly two years of tapered excitement given a global pandemic that halted life as we know it. And, today, we’re already reminiscing: from insane decorations quite literally hanging...
Woman standing outside Brooklyn bodega is shot in back, legs by stray bullets
A woman, who police believe was a bystander, was shot in the back and critically injured as she stood outside a bodega in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack
NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
This is the most important van in NYC… and it’s full of socks.
How can socks make such a huge difference? You'd be surprised.
Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia
A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Multiple people slashed outside Market Hotel music venue in Brooklyn
A Halloween party turned violent in Brooklyn over the weekend.
Brooklyn man nabbed for allegedly beating man, 78, on NYC subway
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of punching a 78-year-old man who asked him to turn down the volume of his music aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday, police said. Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older, according to the NYPD. […]
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
queenoftheclick.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
