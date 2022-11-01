ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC

Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Vigil for Rev. Calvin Butts in Harlem

A candlelight vigil in honor of the late Rev. Calvin Butts III was held outside Thurgood Marshall Academy for Learning and Social Change in Harlem on Wednesday evening. Butts was the senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years. The reverend died at home in New York on Oct. 28, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
MANHATTAN, NY
anash.org

Picture of the Day

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Vice-Chairman of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch, was honored under the Chuppah of Chazzan Yitzchok Meir Helfgot’s daughter at the Eminence Hall in Brooklyn on Sunday. He was accompanied by his son Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302. He was seen in deep conversation with...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school

A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by husband suffering from dementia

A Queens woman was found dead inside her home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday. Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide. Dangervil, 70, also had dementia, a source close to the family told the Daily ...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man nabbed for allegedly beating man, 78, on NYC subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of punching a 78-year-old man who asked him to turn down the volume of his music aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday, police said. Reginald Matthews, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with assault on a victim 65 or older, according to the NYPD. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Tenant stabbed to death by super in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death Monday in the Bronx. Sources told CBS2 the man was a tenant, believed to be killed by the building super. The stabbing happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a building on East 136th Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven. Police said a 53-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for cuts on his arms.The investigation continues into what led up to the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY

