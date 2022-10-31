Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
Former Packers DB Sam Shields Now Says He Regrets NFL Career
Shields: “When you’re done with football, everybody forgets about you.”
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
FOX Sports
Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
FOX Sports
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Seahawks-Cardinals, pick
The Arizona Cardinals look to make up ground on the NFC West Division-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The 3-5 Cardinals are two games behind the 5-3 Seahawks as the NFL season is at the halfway point of its 18-week schedule. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Marconews.com
NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
The moves came fast and furious ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday. Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson and Calvin Ridley were among the names dealt within two hours of the cutoff. Earlier, two deals went down in quick succession involving notable names on the offensive side...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds on move after NFL trade deadline, 49ers huge liability
The NFL trade deadline made Tuesday a pretty active day for the league. Some noteworthy transactions could very much improve teams’ prospects, and from a gambling perspective, the deals caused the Super Bowl odds board to move. As always, all sportsbooks react differently. In fact, the two most noteworthy...
CBS Sports
Ranking 2022 NFL rookie head coaches: Giants' Brian Daboll, Vikings' Kevin O'Connell headline first-time hires
We're about halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and first-year head coaches have been responsible for some of the biggest storylines to date. Between Nathaniel Hackett's wayward team-up with Russell Wilson to Brian Daboll's surprise rejuvenation of the Giants, the newcomers on the sidelines could end up shaping the playoff picture as well.
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
FOX Sports
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State
The Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12, Week 10 college football showdown. The 6-2 Longhorns are coming off a bye, but before their off week, the Horns fell 41-34 to Oklahoma State. On the other side is Kansas State — a squad that shocked the conference and college football with its 48-0 dismantling of those same Cowboys in Week 9.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 9. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 3. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans...
Yardbarker
Patrick Peterson Dives Into Fued With Cardinals, Steve Keim
Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is a legend in the state, and will surely go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the organization if/when that day comes. Peterson played a pivotal part in helping Cardinals football remain relevant through some pretty tough years, locking down some of the best receivers in his time.
