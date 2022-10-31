ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Athlon Sports

Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job

Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
TEMPE, AZ
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
FOX Sports

Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'

Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Seahawks-Cardinals, pick

The Arizona Cardinals look to make up ground on the NFC West Division-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The 3-5 Cardinals are two games behind the 5-3 Seahawks as the NFL season is at the halfway point of its 18-week schedule. Here's everything you need from a betting...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds on move after NFL trade deadline, 49ers huge liability

The NFL trade deadline made Tuesday a pretty active day for the league. Some noteworthy transactions could very much improve teams’ prospects, and from a gambling perspective, the deals caused the Super Bowl odds board to move. As always, all sportsbooks react differently. In fact, the two most noteworthy...
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
FOX Sports

Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet

The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12, Week 10 college football showdown. The 6-2 Longhorns are coming off a bye, but before their off week, the Horns fell 41-34 to Oklahoma State. On the other side is Kansas State — a squad that shocked the conference and college football with its 48-0 dismantling of those same Cowboys in Week 9.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Patrick Peterson Dives Into Fued With Cardinals, Steve Keim

Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is a legend in the state, and will surely go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the organization if/when that day comes. Peterson played a pivotal part in helping Cardinals football remain relevant through some pretty tough years, locking down some of the best receivers in his time.
MINNESOTA STATE

