Fresno City, Reedley to ‘Battle for the Pump’ on Saturday
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College football team has won four games in a row. Most recently, the Rams dominated Contra Costa, 41-14, to get to 5-3 this season. But when the Rams travel to Reedley on Saturday, they’ll be looking to win more than just the game. They will be looking to […]
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies girls water polo team heads to quarterfinals
The Hanford West Huskies girls water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division III Playoffs following a 15-7 win over No. 15 seed Frontier High School on Nov. 1 in Hanford. The No. 2 seed Huskies raced out to an early 12-1 lead after two...
Fresno State DB Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against…Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team hosts Hawai’i at Valley Children’s Stadium. It will be the 55th meeting all-time between the Bulldogs and Rainbow Warriors. Hawai’i has won two straight against Fresno State. Which means Cam Lockridge is 2-0 against Fresno State. Lockridge, a junior defensive back, is now […]
Hanford Sentinel
Bulldogs host Hawaii Saturday
The Fresno State Bulldogs return to the field on Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the Hawaii Warriors at Valley Children's Stadium looking for a third consecutive victory. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the most memorable wins of the season, scoring 15 points in the final minute of the game to defeat San Diego State 32-28 on Oct. 29 in Fresno.
Spokane, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
yourcentralvalley.com
EYE ON AG: Former Fresno State dean to be honored at Ag Awards
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Dr. Dennis Nef, the former dean of the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State, will be given a Lifetime of Service award for contributions to Fresno County agriculture. Dr. Nef will be honored at the 2022 Ag Awards hosted by...
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
KMJ
Driver Crashes After Leading Deputies On Long Chase
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
GV Wire
How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?
Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
NBC San Diego
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis North Hosts CUSD’s 7th Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony
After events that spanned the length of the weekend, Clovis Unified School District held their 6th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, in which they elected ten new members. These new members included two teams and one “Doc” Buchanan Award winner, given to a member of Clovis Unified who best...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
LOCKED OUT: Fresno family forced out due to real estate scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno married couple left with thousands of dollars in damage to their home after a real estate scam locked them out. Sang Her and Nou Yang decided in June to move from California to Tennessee. Initially, that move was filled with excitement as they picked up their four children and […]
Check your tickets: Winning Powerball ticket sold in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Visalia you better check your ticket. A ticket worth $790,446 was purchased at the Chevron at Walnut Avenue and Akers Street for Monday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery. Two people matched five numbers one in Los Angeles and the second in Visalia. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family Healthcare Network expands in Fresno
Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) continues to expand access to comprehensive health care in the city of Fresno. Now accepting patients at 1344 W. Clinton Ave in Fresno, FHCN is promoting its mission to provide quality health care to all with the expansion of family medicine, adult and children’s dentistry, optometry, on site lab, and community outreach and enrollment, all within the new health center that opened on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
