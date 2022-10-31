ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQYRK_0ithis9500

( The Hill ) – Delta Air Lines pilots overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on Monday if a new contract agreement with the carrier is not reached.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents the pilots, said 99 percent voted to call a strike if necessary, with the vast majority of its members participating.

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, who chairs Delta’s pilot union.

Under federal law, pilots cannot go on strike unless a federal government board declares an impasse in negotiations. After a 30-day cool off period, the union can go on strike or the carrier could initiate a lockout.

How a railroad strike could send food prices soaring

The union on Monday said its pilots are working under a contract negotiated in 2016 and discussions about a new contract that began in April 2019 have not borne fruit.

Discussions were paused for nearly two years during the pandemic, but the mediated talks resumed in January, the union said.

In a statement, the airline stressed that the vote will not affect customers and many steps remain before a strike is allowed.

“Delta and ALPA have made significant progress in our negotiations and have only a few contract sections left to resolve,” the airline said. “We are confident that the parties will reach an agreement that is fair and equitable, as we always have in past negotiations.”

As air travel demand resurged this year, the industry struggled to rebound after downsizing during the pandemic, with delays blamed in part on a pilot shortage that has particularly impacted regional carriers.

Other pilot groups represented by ALPA have leveraged carriers’ need for labor to negotiate significant raises and other benefits in recent months.

“Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter,” said Ambrosi. “Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots.”

The federally mandated process between the union and Delta echoes a rail union strike that nearly occurred last month , which threatened to halt much of the country’s commercial and freight rail operations.

Railroad companies and unions reached a tentative deal, but multiple unions have since rejected that deal , fueling concern that a strike threat could return in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

American Airlines offers pilots higher raises in new contract proposal

American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. If approved by the union's board and ratified by the airline's 15,000 pilots, aviators would get 12% raises...
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
disneyfoodblog.com

American Airlines Announces a CHANGE for First Class Seats

Flying is not exactly a walk in the park right now. A variety of things, including staffing shortages, severe weather, COVID-19, changing flight prices, and cuts in flight schedules, can make it more difficult to get the flight that fits your budget and your needs. And now one airline is making changes that could affect your flights in the future.
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson ‘mocks’ assault on Paul Pelosi with Facebook post; ‘I don’t believe you or the press’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook apparently making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Female inmate dies in Stokes County Jail, sheriff’s office says

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate died at Stokes County Jail on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that officers in Stokes County Jail found a 41-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell on Monday. EMS was on the scene within a few minutes and the inmate was pronounced dead at […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy