Oceanside, CA

Oceanside High football coach Dave Rodriguez resigns after eight seasons

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Oceanside head coach Dave Rodriguez meets with his team before 2018 game. (Charlie Neuman)

Dave Rodriguez , the man who followed the legendary John Carroll as football coach at Oceanside High, has resigned after eight seasons.

The Pirates won a pair of San Diego Section championships under Rodriguez, beating crosstown rival El Camino in 2015 and Lincoln in 2019.

The team, however, is just 4-20 since the 2019 title run, and was winless in 10 games this season. Other than the 2020 COVID-shortened season, this is only the third time since 1926 the Pirates did not win a game, and the first time since 1946.

Oceanside was outscored 361-101 this season.

“It wasn’t easy following a legend, but we had a decent run,” said Rodriguez, who plans to stay on as a teacher in the district.

“The time comes for everyone. We just couldn’t get across the finish line this season for a number of reasons … injuries, or what have you.

“But the kids gave us their hearts.”

Oceanside Athletic Director Brad Hollingsworth said it will be tough to see Rodriguez go.

“Dave is a fine man, a great coach, and a friend,” said Hollingsworth. “The fact is, he took us to two CIF championships. But we never could get a reboot from the COVID season. Whether it was illness or injuries, we just couldn’t recover.

“Dave’s players are great kids in the classroom and on campus. That’s why this stretch has been so tough on all of us.”

Carroll was 248-75-6 with 13 section championships and a pair of state titles. His teams made the playoff semifinals 21 straight seasons.

Rodriguez, 53, coached under Carroll before having a successful run as a head coach in Arizona.

Rodriguez was on Carroll’s staff for section titles in 1995, ’97, ’99 and 2002.

He finishes his career at Oceanside with a 44-45 record.

Hollingsworth said the school hopes to hire a new coach before the Christmas break. The position comes with a teaching job.

“We’d like to get a person with previous head coaching experience, but we’re open-minded,” Hollingsworth said.

“Oceanside is a tight-knit community, so we’re looking for not just a good football coach, but someone who can connect with the community. Our lower-level programs were good, so Dave isn’t leaving the cupboard bare.”

Rodriguez has two daughters in college and plans to spend more time with family.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach at Oceanside,” Rodriguez said. “I’m confident they’ll find someone who is more than capable of coaching this program.

“And Pirates football will live again.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

