ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mission Local

Mission Moves: Housing and the election, baby!

The November election is already here? So you’re saying I’ll soon finally get some sweet respite from the cheesy political ads interrupting my late-night Hulu binging?. This special edition of Mission Moves seeks to demystify (and update) a few of the upcoming housing/urbanist ballot measures. Unfortunately, you’re on the hook for multiple others.
Mission Local

Debut of Decolonization Stories at Brava Theater

Historias de Descolonización/Decolonization Stories Festival 1st Edition premieres today at Brava Theater’s Cabaret. The performances are the product of a collaborative effort between La Lengua Teatro en Español and AlterTheater to decentralize English in the arts and bring decolonization stories to the fore in the performance arts scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: It’s the politics, stupid

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections and positivity rates are falling, while hospitalizations remain mostly flat. Wastewater monitoring has also shown the virus ebbing and R Number models are mostly down. One of the clearest lessons of the covid crisis...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

We’re all princesses now

Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.
BERKELEY, CA
Mission Local

Jessica Recinos: Dancing is a way to reconnect with my culture

When Jessice Maria Recinos first stepped off the plane in El Salvador in June of this year, she was nervous. The visit represented a return to her roots, to the land her grandfather left 50 years ago. But insecurity haunted her, not only because of her family’s warnings of the...
Mission Local

Mission Moves: New Yucatecan restaurant, Xanath extends pause

Welcome to Mission Moves! This originally reported roundup notes newsy Mission development, housing moves and happenings. Please send us your tips and curious questions. Happy Halloween to all, and a Feliz Día de los Muertos very, very soon. This week’s Mission Moves provides a mix of history and answers a (lowkey) neighborhood mystery. Ready, set, ghost!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia

Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races

If it’s true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year’s previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event

Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy