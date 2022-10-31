Read full article on original website
Mission Moves: Housing and the election, baby!
The November election is already here? So you’re saying I’ll soon finally get some sweet respite from the cheesy political ads interrupting my late-night Hulu binging?. This special edition of Mission Moves seeks to demystify (and update) a few of the upcoming housing/urbanist ballot measures. Unfortunately, you’re on the hook for multiple others.
Debut of Decolonization Stories at Brava Theater
Historias de Descolonización/Decolonization Stories Festival 1st Edition premieres today at Brava Theater’s Cabaret. The performances are the product of a collaborative effort between La Lengua Teatro en Español and AlterTheater to decentralize English in the arts and bring decolonization stories to the fore in the performance arts scene.
Covid-19 Tracker: It’s the politics, stupid
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Recorded infections and positivity rates are falling, while hospitalizations remain mostly flat. Wastewater monitoring has also shown the virus ebbing and R Number models are mostly down. One of the clearest lessons of the covid crisis...
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
SF educators hold unsanctioned walkout ahead of payroll debacle protest (ONGOING UPDATES)
UPDATE AT 1:41 p.m.: Around 40 teachers called off at Balboa High, one staffer told Mission Local. UPDATE AT 1:12 p.m.: At Sanchez Elementary, there are around two teachers compared to the usual 12 or 14, said Mirna Cheek, a paraeducator at the school. Cheek said she had planned to...
We’re all princesses now
Founder/Executive Editor. I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor emeritus at Berkeley’s J-school since 2019 when I retired. I got my start in newspapers at the Albuquerque Tribune in the city where I was born and raised. Like many local news outlets, The Tribune no longer exists. I left daily newspapers after working at The New York Times for the business, foreign and city desks. Lucky for all of us, it is still there.
Input on SFPD traffic stops picks up at Glide’s police-free meeting
After some difficulty getting community members’ input on a police policy regulating when officers can stop a driver, a cop-free listening session at Glide Memorial Church Wednesday night showed some renewed promise, and attracted about 20 residents. A woman in an “Unapologetically Black” hoodie described her “awful” and “dehumanizing”...
Jessica Recinos: Dancing is a way to reconnect with my culture
When Jessice Maria Recinos first stepped off the plane in El Salvador in June of this year, she was nervous. The visit represented a return to her roots, to the land her grandfather left 50 years ago. But insecurity haunted her, not only because of her family’s warnings of the...
Mission Moves: New Yucatecan restaurant, Xanath extends pause
Welcome to Mission Moves! This originally reported roundup notes newsy Mission development, housing moves and happenings. Please send us your tips and curious questions. Happy Halloween to all, and a Feliz Día de los Muertos very, very soon. This week’s Mission Moves provides a mix of history and answers a (lowkey) neighborhood mystery. Ready, set, ghost!
‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
Guerrilla gardening action on unclaimed Mission parcel draws joy, anger
This weekend, about a dozen neighbors placed around 10 raised beds, fresh soil and plants at Parcel 36, the railroad right-of-way that cuts diagonally from Harrison and 22nd streets to 23rd Street and Treat Avenue — 23,522 square feet of space without a title-holder that has for decades been claimed and fenced off by neighbors who have used it for parking.
Park ranger threatens to ticket bike mechanics raising money for abortion rights
A strange confrontation broke out and, abruptly, ended Sunday, involving a San Francisco park ranger and a group of bike mechanics doing free work on JFK Drive and donating all tips to abortion-rights charities. Members of the group Tune-Ups For a Cause tell Mission Local that San Francisco park rangers...
People We Meet: Silvia Ferrusquia
Nestled between 22nd and 23rd streets on Mission Street, Latin Bridal is a glamorous haven for opulent formalwear. Silvia Ferrusquia has owned and operated this Mission staple for 32 years. The walls are lined with gold-framed portraits of smiling quinceañeras, glittering tiaras, and sparkling princess ball gowns. One such portrait...
Explore: Over $10 million poured into SF races
If it’s true that money talks, San Francisco figures to be an extremely noisy place over the next few weeks. Campaign contributions to the roughly 50 local candidates and propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot have already topped $10 million. And if this year’s previous three elections are anything to go by, we are likely to see donations ramp up as the day of reckoning approaches.
DA Jenkins leaves SFSU debate after activists take over event
Ladies and gentlemen: Brooke Jenkins has left the building. On Thursday night, the District Attorney debate at San Francisco State University took a strange turn when dozens of activists interrupted the event to protest against appointed incumbent DA Jenkins, leading her to walk off the stage and not return. The young activists, led by Black San Francisco State students, denounced Jenkins for her decision not to prioritize the criminal trials of San Francisco Police officers who had shot and killed civilians, and her move to prosecute some minors as adults in specific circumstances.
Neighborhood Notes: Ready for a spine-tingling (or not) week?
Día de Muertos and Halloween are around the corner!. This year marks the 30th annual Festival of Altars at Potrero del Sol Park. Community members can build their own personal altars, in addition to five community altars created by Mission District artists and residents. Tomorrow there will be the...
Neighborhood Notes: Lit Crawl, giant mosaic wall, and lots of arts!
At the very beginning, a quick reminder for all the literature junkies in the city – Lit Crawl, San Francisco’s biggest literature night is taking place this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Dozens of authors, poets, and readings will pop up at 30 events across 12 different...
Live reporting of LIT CRAWL 2022 this Saturday night
San Francisco’s biggest literature night, Lit Crawl, will be back from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mission Local will be on the scene to capture the 30 free literary events happening throughout the Mission. As the annual finale of Litquake , Lit Crawl is a one-night...
Historical Mission murals: Activism, expression and community
An interdisciplinary project launched this summer, “Proyecto Mission Murals,” has been updated on the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s website. It examines the origins of the muralism movement in Mission from 1972 to 1988. The project now includes documentation and reference images for some 100 murals;...
Frustrated by city’s inaction, SF residents ward off encampments with plants
Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies. One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on...
