Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County

NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

No charges files against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
FARMERSVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Big rig causes closure on Highway 58

-- This morning Caltrans 9 and the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 58, near the Keene exit. According to the CHP website, the crash happened around 1 a.m. and officials said that the big rig, was jack-knifed which caused the closure of both lanes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
8 News Now

Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway

The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident Thursday evening at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in East Bakersfield. Just before 6 p.m. an Eyewitness News photographer captured multiple units on scene at the park, located at S. King Street and E. California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

