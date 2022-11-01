Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (CBS LA):. A suspect has been arrested after they stole a big rig out of Kern County, according to CBS LA. According to CBS LA footage, it caught fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Newhall after a front tire blew out. That...
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
LIVE: CHP officers chasing driver of stolen big rig along 5 Freeway
The big rig was reportedly stolen out of Kern County, according to authorities.
No charges files against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
SWAT team helps arrest Farmersville shooting suspect
FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested with the help of a Tulare County SWAT team after he allegedly fired shots at two people Sunday in Farmersville, according to the Farmersville Police Department. Police say they respond to the area of Pepper Street and Magnolia Avenue after shots were heard in the area. […]
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Meth-using driver found not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter, convicted on lesser charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist. Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while […]
Big rig causes closure on Highway 58
-- This morning Caltrans 9 and the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 58, near the Keene exit. According to the CHP website, the crash happened around 1 a.m. and officials said that the big rig, was jack-knifed which caused the closure of both lanes.
Semi bursts into flames following low-speed chase on 5 Freeway
The driver of a stolen big rig who led authorities on a slow-speed pursuit along the 5 Freeway Thursday afternoon surrendered after the cab of the truck caught fire. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Las Vegas area, and Kern County officials notified the California Highway Patrol of the chase around 12:50 p.m. […]
Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Visalia, CHP says
One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Visalia Wednesday evening.
Pawsitively terrifying: Woman recounts theft of celebrity French bulldog
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LaBella has lived something of a charmed life. She’s appeared on “The Jay Leno Show” and in a Hallmark movie. She goes on a daily 3-mile walk, enjoys three meals a day and spends a lot of time relaxing at her Bakersfield home. But the French bulldog last month experienced a […]
Heavy police presence at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident Thursday evening at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in East Bakersfield. Just before 6 p.m. an Eyewitness News photographer captured multiple units on scene at the park, located at S. King Street and E. California Avenue.
Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
BPD: Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local agencies conduct gang enforcement operation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency criminal gang enforcement operation including Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local law enforcement was conducted Thursday morning, according to authorities. Details were scarce in a press release sent to Eyewitness News but the Bakersfield Police Department said that around 21 federal and state...
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
