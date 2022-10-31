Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Hypes New Merchandise
Taylor Wilde finally has her own t-shirt. Taylor took to her social media Twitter account earlier and announced that she’s got a shirt available for purchase at shopimpact.com. Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an almost year-long hiatus from the company at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory during...
Update On CM Punk’s Future In Pro Wrestling
CM Punk’s future is up in the air and everyone questions, will he be back?. CM Punk has not been heard from since the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation. Though, he did get injured and is on the shelf regardless, Punk has not made any comment at all about AEW or his wrestling future. Well, now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has an update on CM Punk’s possible future with pro wrestling, which you can see below.
IMPACT Announces 4 Matches For 11/10 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce 4 matches for next weeks show. Two titles will be defamed, when both Jordynne Grace and Brian Myers put their titles on the line next week. Jordynne takes on Gisele Shaw, and Myers takes on Joe Hendry.
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
Tony Khan Discusses Hangman Page’s Concussion And How It Was Handled
Adam Page remained one of the mainstays of AEW television, as he is one of the original talent signed to the company in 2019. While speaking to First Coast News on October 21, Tony Khan commented on Hangman’s injury and revealed that Adam Page is doing really well. “He’s...
WWE NXT Results (11/1/2022)
WWE aired this week’s edition of WWE NXT on Tuesday night and the card featured several high profile matches. You can read the results below. Pretty Deadly defeat Wes Lee And Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If you enjoy...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
Many In AEW Happy To See Colt Cobana Back
It looks like AEW talent are happy to see Colt Cobana back on AEW TV. Since CM Punk joined AEW, Colt Cobana has had very few appearances with the company. It was reported that Cabana would be heavily involved in Ring Of Honor going forward and it was believed this was due to tension with CM Punk. Cabana returned to AEW TV on the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite.
WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5’s Adam Pearce During Monday Night RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar was in no mood for Adam Pearce during Monday Night RAW’s broadcast. Chaos ensued on this week’s RAW as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met each other during the show. It led to a huge brawl, where even Triple H came out to talk sense into the two. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were eventually separated after a lot of effort. As revealed by a video on Twitter, Brock Lesnar met up with Adam Pearce in the ring and then hit him with an F5, for good measure.
Watch: Video Package Hyping Ring Of Honor TV Title Clash On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe and Brian Cage are set to go to war on this week’s AEW Dynamite and AEW have dropped a new video package hyping the match. The match will be for the Ring Of Honor TV Title, a championship Joe has held for quite some time now. You can watch the full video package below.
Triple H Reportedly Initiated Contact With NOAH Regarding Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura got the opportunity to compete outside WWE for one match. In a very big surprise, Triple H approved it, so Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta on January 1st. Wrestling Inc. revealed that it was Triple H who made the move to contact NOAH. He ensured that the...
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Return Plans For Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been out of action for a long time due to his back injury. He was written off WWE television after being attacked by The Usos. During a GiveMeSport interview with WrestleVotes, it was reported that WWE’s original plans for The Viper’s return would have seen him immediately turn on Matt Riddle and begin a feud between the two.
AEW Dark Results (11/1/22)
The November 1 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. Rey Fenix def. AR Fox. Toni Storm def. Diamante. Danhausen...
AEW Star Frankie Kazarian Hypes IMPACT Wrestling World Title Match Against Josh Alexander for LIVE Overdrive Event in November
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account earlier today and posted a video clip of AEW star Frankie Kazarian talking up his World Title Match with Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling Overdrive on November 18th from Louisville, Kentucky. Frankie got his shot by defeating former X Division Champion...
Bobby Lashley Believes Match With Brock Lesnar Was Inevitable
The feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar started during the 2022 Royal Rumble season, and it’s really heating up for their Crown Jewel match this Saturday. While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lashley gave a preview of his match against Lesnar. He said he’s been training very hard for the match, and it will be a spectacle. The match at 2022’s Royal Rumble gave more to be desired for many fans.
This Week’s RAW Has Lowest Viewership Since May
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.641 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
