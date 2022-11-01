Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana
We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Game 3 ticket policy, updated schedule after Monday rainout
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Monday because of rain. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here’s the ticket policy for Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB PR:. Game Three of the Fall Classic has...
'He's loving it': Phillies fan, 5, goes viral with playful taunt of Astros fan during Game 1 of World Series
When the Houston Astros were up five runs against the Phillies during Game 1 of the World Series, an Astros fan, jokingly, said "Ha!" to Phillies fan Carson Wallace. Carson is 5 and had traveled from Warminster to Minute Maid Park with his older brother and his dad for the game. And he...
thecomeback.com
Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo
Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philly pizzeria owner says 'there's no ill will' after declining to cater Astros during World Series
One Astros fan even came up with a TikTok challenge, offering money to anyone who smashes a cheesesteak in the owner's face.
All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games
Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
Phillies World Series tickets: You can still get last-second tickets for Phillies vs. Astros, Game 3 for under $1,000
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 (11/1/22) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY PHILLIES WORLD SERIES TICKETS: VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER, STUBHUB, SEATGEEK. Fans who want...
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter
The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
Houston Happens – Honoring historic Houston Astros
We've got a little bit of history and a whole lot of celebration on the show this morning!
Comments / 0