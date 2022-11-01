ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana

We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.
thecomeback.com

Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo

Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
People

All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
Yardbarker

Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter

The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
