Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Believes Another All Women’s WWE Premium Live Event Is On The Way
It looks like Evolution 2 may be coming, whether its with that name or a new one. According to Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion, the premium live event will return “in the near future.” She spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, and was very positive about the subject. Although “it might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it.”
bodyslam.net
Maria Kanellis Recalls The Death Threats She Received While Pregnant During WWE Run
Maria Kanellis would eventually make her return to WWE in 2017 alongside her husband. Unfortunately for them, their stint in WWE was not memorable, and they were let go. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Maria Kanellis revealed how she was harassed by fans when she took time off during her pregnancy.
bodyslam.net
Update On CM Punk’s Future In Pro Wrestling
CM Punk’s future is up in the air and everyone questions, will he be back?. CM Punk has not been heard from since the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation. Though, he did get injured and is on the shelf regardless, Punk has not made any comment at all about AEW or his wrestling future. Well, now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has an update on CM Punk’s possible future with pro wrestling, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Knockout Tag Title Match For LIVE Overdrive Event on 11/18
During their weekly episode tonight, IMPACT Wrestling commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that Overdrive would have another set of titles defended when the Death Dollz defend the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles against the team or Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz. Last week, Tasha made quick work of...
bodyslam.net
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
bodyslam.net
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Records Lowest Viewership Since July
The numbers are in for this week’s Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week’s episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 (417,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (11/3/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 3 on Hulu. Matches were taped on October 31 from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. You can read the results for the show below. – Kiana James def. Dana Brooke. – R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin def. Duke Hudson...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Discusses Hangman Page’s Concussion And How It Was Handled
Adam Page remained one of the mainstays of AEW television, as he is one of the original talent signed to the company in 2019. While speaking to First Coast News on October 21, Tony Khan commented on Hangman’s injury and revealed that Adam Page is doing really well. “He’s...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Taylor Wilde Hypes New Merchandise
Taylor Wilde finally has her own t-shirt. Taylor took to her social media Twitter account earlier and announced that she’s got a shirt available for purchase at shopimpact.com. Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling after an almost year-long hiatus from the company at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory during...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1/22)
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.ce & man.soor) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. –...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Announces 4 Matches For 11/10 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce 4 matches for next weeks show. Two titles will be defamed, when both Jordynne Grace and Brian Myers put their titles on the line next week. Jordynne takes on Gisele Shaw, and Myers takes on Joe Hendry.
bodyslam.net
Bobby Lashley Believes Match With Brock Lesnar Was Inevitable
The feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar started during the 2022 Royal Rumble season, and it’s really heating up for their Crown Jewel match this Saturday. While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lashley gave a preview of his match against Lesnar. He said he’s been training very hard for the match, and it will be a spectacle. The match at 2022’s Royal Rumble gave more to be desired for many fans.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
bodyslam.net
Many In AEW Happy To See Colt Cobana Back
It looks like AEW talent are happy to see Colt Cobana back on AEW TV. Since CM Punk joined AEW, Colt Cobana has had very few appearances with the company. It was reported that Cabana would be heavily involved in Ring Of Honor going forward and it was believed this was due to tension with CM Punk. Cabana returned to AEW TV on the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Becky Lynch Reportedly Cast In Young Rock Season 3
Becky Lynch may be stepping back into the world of acting on “Young Rock”. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quinn) has been cast as Cyndi Lauper for season three of “Young Rock.” Season three is set to premiere on Friday, November 4. The premiere episode is titled “The People Need You.” Lynch has acted before in several instances, but this will be by far her largest role to date.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan Comments on “First Time Ever” Match Tonight with Eric Young
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan took to his social media Twitter account to hype his match for tonight. It’s a first-time-ever match between himself and former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young. Sami has been feuding with Moose and Maclin for a little while now, but recently...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Results (11/1/22)
The November 1 episode of AEW Dark began streaming live at 7 PM Eastern time on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. Rey Fenix def. AR Fox. Toni Storm def. Diamante. Danhausen...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Reportedly Initiated Contact With NOAH Regarding Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura got the opportunity to compete outside WWE for one match. In a very big surprise, Triple H approved it, so Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta on January 1st. Wrestling Inc. revealed that it was Triple H who made the move to contact NOAH. He ensured that the...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/3/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 15 of its Battle Autumn on November 3 from Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Stadium 2 (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Be-Bop Tag Team (Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi)...
Comments / 0