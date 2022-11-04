Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/05 – Glory Ann (Mosbarger) Hutchison
Glory Ann (Mosbarger) Hutchison of Mt. Vernon passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12:25 pm at Cisne Rehab and Healthcare in Cisne, Illinois. She was born on March 2, 1938, in Grayville, Illinois, the daughter of Woodrow T. Mosbarger and Eleanor (Sarah) Ann McCurdy. Glory was a 1957 graduate...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/04 – Carolyn Sue Scott
Carolyn Sue Scott, 81, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on November 2, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born June 11, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Leslie T. and Lottie A. (White) McGehee. Carolyn married Donald Joseph Scott on January 22, 1958, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/05 – Anson Boyd Smith
Anson Boyd Smith, formerly of Mt Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 2, 2022. He was born August 10, 1930, in Normal, Illinois to the late Jesse Holder Smith and Wessie K. Smith. Anson married Judith O’Block Woodward on June 19, 1980. Anson is survived...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
southernillinoisnow.com
Potential trouble for Florida Democrats as they trail Republicans in early voting
(WASHINGTON) — Registered Republicans are outpacing Democrats in the breakdown of the more than 3.5 million Florida voters who had cast ballots as of Thursday morning, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website — an unusual pivot in early-vote trends for the traditionally purple state.
Comments / 0