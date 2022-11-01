Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
homenewshere.com
Reading faces tradition-rich Leominster in football playoffs
READING — If there’s one thing the coaches of Reading and Leominster agree upon, it’s that their teams will need to play their best football on Friday to win and advance in the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs. “They’re a really good team and it will be...
homenewshere.com
Woburn tries to go out of its way for upset
One thing you want to be doing this time of year is to be playing meaningful football games in November. And one thing you must know about those meaningful games is that everybody you play is going to be good. So, it is no surprise that Woburn’s prize for making...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
valleypatriot.com
Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST
HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
whdh.com
Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
hbsdealer.com
Novo opens N.H. distribution center
Novo Building Products has opened an Empire Moulding and Millwork distribution facility in Amherst, New Hampshire. Empire is one of the company’s four regional brands. “This strategic expansion allows Empire to better support and service customers throughout the Northeast with a wide breadth of products,” said Jeff Leys, president and COO of Novo Building Products.
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
homenewshere.com
MBTA will spare Woburn’s 354 bus from the chopping block
WOBURN - State Rep. Richard Haggerty recently praised state transportation officials for listening to the concerns of outspoken city residents and sparing the community’s 354 bus route from the chopping block. Advising his constituents about the victory late last week, Haggerty proudly announced that the Mass. Bay Transportation Authority...
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
homenewshere.com
Flu and COVID-19 booster shots available for Wakefield residents
WAKEFIELD - Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department is offering several opportunities for the community to receive their flu and COVID booster shots. A family flu clinic for individuals five and older will take place on November 5 at the Americal Civic Center. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 467 Main Street. Preregistration at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/wakefield is strongly encouraged.
thelocalne.ws
Minor injuries in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — One person was reported injured after a two-car collision on Route 1 Thursday. The crash happened around 12:30 at the intersection with Alderson Drive, which is a little south of the Linebrook Road traffic lights. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one person was complaining of neck injuries.
