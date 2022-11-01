Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
District 18 Senate: Fred Bender
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
kynt1450.com
Smith Visits Yankton Tuesday
South Dakota Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith visited Yankton Tuesday afternoon. Smith commented on his campaign for Governor. Smith, who visited Muddy Mo’s Café on Tuesday, spoke about his time in Yankton. Smith faces Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem in the upcoming General Election on November 8th.
KELOLAND TV
Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Matchbox Candle Co. newest business to open in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
kynt1450.com
Several Vandalisms in Yankton Over Halloween Weekend
The Yankton Police Department says that they have received several vandalism reports dating back to this past weekend. YPD says that the reports involved a business as well as several houses and vehicles in Yankton. YPD says that damage was done to residential and vehicle windows. YPD is asking that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Stray of the Day: Meet Teddy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Teddy, a 5-to-6-month-old, male, brown tabby cat. He was found on the 3600 block of Floyd Boulevard. The shelter says he’s a sweet and handsome guy who just wants to be loved. Like most of us humans, he just needs a companion- […]
gowatertown.net
Feeding South Dakota providing Thanksgiving Meal giveaway for 12th straight year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Feeding South Dakota, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, will provide food for Thanksgiving Meal giveaways across the state for the 12th year in a row. “Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra shared. “We want to do everything possible to...
siouxfalls.business
Neighborhood that lost Hy-Vee to get reduced-price grocery store
The west-central neighborhood left without a grocery store nearby earlier this year soon will see some of that void filled. Fair Market, a reduced-price grocery store, has founded a location at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and plans to open a location there in the next month. The neighborhood lost access...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Sioux Falls building activity skyrockets, new I-29 interchange moving to next phase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan talks about how building activity has been booming in Sioux Falls since the pandemic, and what projects are driving that growth. She also talks about the next steps of the plan to construct an interchange...
hubcityradio.com
Update on housing market in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Buying and selling of homes continues despite a number of outside factors. Yankton realtor Mason Schramm says a very hot market has cooled some. Schramm says the market is moving back toward historic trends. Schramm says mortgage interest rates have risen considerably. Schramm, with The Move Group, says...
siouxfalls.business
New manufacturer, housing plans build on momentum in Canton
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Call it a year of opportunity for Canton. That’s how Jeff Tanner, executive director of the Canton Economic Development Corporation, describes how 2022 has treated the Lincoln County community. “It’s been a year of opportunity, and I think we’ve...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Comments / 0